The Grand Rapids Press

Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
swmichigandining.com

Wayback Bugers (Lansing)

To be fair, I volunteered for this one. The Kalamazoo County schools winter break is kind of dumb this year. They’re still off the week after New Year’s. I took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off so I was home with the kids. J was off Monday, Tuesday the next week but really needed to go in to the office at least one day before working from home the other two.
The Grand Rapids Press

Downtown Holland food market closes suddenly

HOLLAND, MI — Less than a year after shuttering its sister restaurant next door, a food market in downtown Holland announced it has closed, effective immediately. Market Zero announced its closure on social media Monday, Jan. 2. “We gave it our best shot and had fun doing it,” the...
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week

A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
wrkr.com

Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon

There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
