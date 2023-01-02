Read full article on original website
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Eastern Kille’s planned $4.2M headquarters aims to merge craft cocktails, nature
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In 2021, as Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees searched for a new headquarters for Eastern Kille Distillery, they wanted to recreate the energy found at distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and capitalize on Michigan’s outdoor beauty. Two years later, they’re preparing to...
Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Chartreuse Sisters Grand Rapids bakery sets soft opening dates
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A much-anticipated Grand Rapids bakery has officially set the date for its soft opening. Chartreuse Sisters, located at 800 Wealthy St. SE, will have a soft opening later this week on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. The bakery...
swmichigandining.com
Wayback Bugers (Lansing)
To be fair, I volunteered for this one. The Kalamazoo County schools winter break is kind of dumb this year. They’re still off the week after New Year’s. I took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off so I was home with the kids. J was off Monday, Tuesday the next week but really needed to go in to the office at least one day before working from home the other two.
Downtown Holland food market closes suddenly
HOLLAND, MI — Less than a year after shuttering its sister restaurant next door, a food market in downtown Holland announced it has closed, effective immediately. Market Zero announced its closure on social media Monday, Jan. 2. “We gave it our best shot and had fun doing it,” the...
Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week
A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
The Corner Bar launches fundraiser to support family after GR homicide
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 people have donated to the cause, raising more than $5,000. The family estimates the services will cost approximately $8,000.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
Kent County denied state grant to help buy Cannonsburg Ski Area
Kent County has been denied a state grant that was planned to provide a significant source of funding to purchase Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
wrkr.com
Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon
There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
Power outage closes City High Middle School and Center for Economicology
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – City High Middle School and Center for Economicology are closed Wednesday, Jan. 4, because of a power outage, Grand Rapids school officials said. Students and staff should not report, the district said. Consumers Energy worked restore power but it was not completed in time for...
