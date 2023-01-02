Read full article on original website
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dallas. The West Mesquite High School basketball team will have a game with W W Samuell High School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00. The John Horn High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on January 04, 2023, 15:30:00.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Southlake Style
A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried
When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
starlocalmedia.com
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter joins Lamar National Bank Board
Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
