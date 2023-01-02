ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Knows TCU Will Hear ‘Same Crap’ This Week

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will likely learn a lot from watching tape of No. 3 TCU’s 51-45 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Bulldogs — who beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl to move on to face TCU in the national championship game on Monday — might learn a bit from watching the Wolverines, too.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
Southlake Style

A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried

When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter joins Lamar National Bank Board

Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
PROSPER, TX
Southlake Style

Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
GRAPEVINE, TX

