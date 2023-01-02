Read full article on original website
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Highlights: Pope Francis Blitzes Braintree; Falmouth Edges B-R
– On New Year’s night, Franklin faced off with East Greenwich (RI) and came away with a 7-1 triumph. Ben Paterson paced the balanced attack with two goals. Dan Daley, Carter Balducci, Logan Marchand, Ben Jarosz and Anthony Lampasona all had a goal. – Falmouth got past Bridgewater-Raynham, 4-3....
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
hnibnews.com
Maine HS Hockey Highlights – Morin’s Trick Sinks Lewiston; Thornton Academy Blanks Cape
South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 8, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 0. Tobey Lappin notched a first-period hat trick for the Red Riots in the win over the Eagles. Ian Wright also had three points, as he had two goals and an assist. Ben Palson and Brady Angell also tallied a goal. Scarborough 6, Lewiston 2.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
hnibnews.com
Connecticut HS Hockey Highlights: Darien Blanks Greenwich in Winter Classic; Fairfield Brings Home Title From Mt. St. Charles Holiday Classic
– Senior Bobby Whittaker’s first-period goal lifted Darien to a 1-0 victory over FCIAC rival Greenwich in the Winter Classic, which was played outdoors at Greenwich Skating Club. Junior Quinn Kreppein stopped 23 shots for the shutout, helping the Blue Wave improve to 4-0. – Tyler DiMaio stayed hot...
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
UPDATE: Eversource’s Transformer Move to Hampton, New Hampshire, Delayed
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, the move has been postponed until Monday, January 9. Delays are likely Thursday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12 foot...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford native Zoe Zimmermann climbs the ranks of U.S. ski team
GILFORD — The sport of ski racing changed a lot between 1960, when Penny Pitou won two silver medals in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and now, when her granddaughter Zoe Zimmermann is rising through the ranks of the U.S. Ski Team. Now, skiers wear helmets instead of...
themaplenews.com
Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
