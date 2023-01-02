ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
hnibnews.com

Connecticut HS Hockey Highlights: Darien Blanks Greenwich in Winter Classic; Fairfield Brings Home Title From Mt. St. Charles Holiday Classic

– Senior Bobby Whittaker’s first-period goal lifted Darien to a 1-0 victory over FCIAC rival Greenwich in the Winter Classic, which was played outdoors at Greenwich Skating Club. Junior Quinn Kreppein stopped 23 shots for the shutout, helping the Blue Wave improve to 4-0. – Tyler DiMaio stayed hot...
GREENWICH, CT
97.5 WOKQ

Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town

My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
NEWINGTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford native Zoe Zimmermann climbs the ranks of U.S. ski team

GILFORD — The sport of ski racing changed a lot between 1960, when Penny Pitou won two silver medals in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and now, when her granddaughter Zoe Zimmermann is rising through the ranks of the U.S. Ski Team. Now, skiers wear helmets instead of...
GILFORD, NH
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
RANDOLPH, VT
WSBS

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA

