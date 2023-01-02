Read full article on original website
15 Free Things to Do in Yakima, WA
The city of Yakima in Washington is known for its wine, hop, and apple production in the Yakima Valley. This has drawn many people to work and live in the city since its incorporation in 1883 and the development of its historic downtown area. It's the county seat of Yakima...
City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
FOX 11 and 41
YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by “Debbie,” was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
KIMA TV
YFD: Faulty power strip causes fire in Yakima office on New Year's Day
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A faulty power strip caused a fire in a Yakima office, leaving $100,000 in damages, according to the Yakima Fire Department (YFD). YFD says firefighters responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. They say the building was in the 1700 block of N. 6th...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
Remains of Yakama Nation woman, Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman, missing since 1987, identified
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – The remains of a Yakima County woman, who was reported missing in the late 80s, has been identified as Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains of Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman were discovered on November 26, 2008, just west of White Swan. Curtice said additional DNA testing on the remains was finished in...
ifiberone.com
2 arrested in connection to numerous car prowls, thefts in Wenatchee Valley
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police say two suspects arrested Tuesday are linked to numerous car prowls and thefts in the Wenatchee Valley. Police were first called on Dec. 18 for a weapons offense on North Baker Avenue allegedly involving Filiberto Santana and Emilee Stotts. Investigators say a gun was pointed at the victim and both suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive
YAKIMA, Wash. — After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled
FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
Update | Tri-Cities judge arrested after suspected DUI crash. This isn’t the first time
Court documents show new details and breathalyzer readings from Monday’s crash.
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
nbcrightnow.com
DNA identifies remains found near White Swan as woman missing since 1987
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Human remains found west of White Swan on November 26, 2008 have been identified through DNA testing. The testing was funded by the Washington state Attorney General's Office. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were those of Daisy Mae Tallman,...
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau
There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
