Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lewisburg
Looking For the best quality hotel sortlist in the Lewisburg metropolis, you are in the exact house. In this blog post, I’m going to share the best quality hotel sortlist with in the Lewisburg metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your house, and directions, Hotline, Website Home information,...
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Metro News
Patience running thin after 10 days with no water in Raleigh County
NAOMA, W.Va. — The lack of water is starting to grate on those living along Route 3 in Raleigh County. But the lack of help and accurate information is causing nerves to fray and patience to run short among residents of those tiny communities close too the Boone Count line.
Raleigh County Schools closed for the remainder of the week due to water issue
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools announced, on their Facebook, that all Raleigh County schools will be closed for the remainder of the week. The water issues that have affected the majority of the Raleigh County area caused all schools to already be closed for Monday, January 2nd, 2023 to today, January 4, 2023. […]
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
Metro News
Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain
BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
WSLS
‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program
PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home. The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year. Diana Roark enjoys her work...
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
Daily water distribution list from Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials released the daily water distribution list for the affected areas as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Trap Hill Fire Department will be distributing drinking water from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, located at 8461 Coal River Road, will be distributing […]
West Virginia man fled from deputies, faces extradition to Virginia for felony charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing extradition to Virginia after being arrested in Fayette County, West Virginia. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on US Rt. 19 in the Mount Hope area just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They say that the […]
Ben Franklin in Fayette County set to close after almost 70 years in business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ben Franklin to close store in Fayetteville after nearly 68 years in business. “After much consideration, we have decided that it is time to close Ben Franklin. We have been blessed with 67 ½ years of serving our local community. This is a...
Water issues continue for Raleigh County, leading to an increase in water purchased at stores
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It has been over a week since parts of Raleigh County were designated as unsafe to use the water from their taps. Since then, people across the state continue to visit stores to get their daily supply of water. Clayton Norris said the past few days have been a struggle for […]
WSLS
Christiansburg Middle School closed on Jan. 9 due to water line repair
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Middle School students are getting an extra day added onto their winter break due to water line repairs in the facility, according to school officials. CMS will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 9 to allow school staff to prepare the building to reopen after the...
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
Comments / 0