Bluefield, VA

Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Daily water distribution list from Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials released the daily water distribution list for the affected areas as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Trap Hill Fire Department will be distributing drinking water from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, located at 8461 Coal River Road, will be distributing […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

