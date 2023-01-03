ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rachel Zwanziger
5d ago

I'm guessing heart or blood clot related....wonder why that would be. It's honestly heartbreaking, and I hope they can help him.❤️

Hello world2007
5d ago

It seems like either commotio cordis or an undiagnosed heart disease. I just pray he pulls through and has a speedy recovery 🙏🏿

Brandon Administration
5d ago

And Pfizer / J&J can’t be sued. Myocarditis. People tried to warn us for about a year now…

