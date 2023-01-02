Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
Former RI Gov. Lincoln Almond dies at 86
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln Almond, who shepherded Rhode Island into a new millennium during two terms as governor after targeting the Mafia as a federal prosecutor, has died. He was 86. Gov. Dan McKee announced Almond’s death Tuesday morning, hours before McKee was sworn in to his first full term as governor. He and […]
Uprise RI
Governor McKee avoids constituents, sneaks into inauguration via back entrance
Ahead of Governor Daniel McKee‘s inauguration, held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday at noon, a half dozen volunteers with the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign and DARE, including some people currently experiencing homelessness, gathered outside the entrance as a silent indictment of the Governor’s inaction on homelessness, and on the actions of the Governor in clearing the homeless encampment on State House property.
See The Most Wish-Listed Rentals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Travel is usually one of the biggest resolutions people make in the new year. Getting out and exploring new horizons might even be the goal you set for yourself in 2023. Rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO probably see a big uptick in bookings right after a new year begins and even more people are likely adding certain rental properties to their travel wishlists.
ABC6.com
After over 25 years and thousands of votes, some Rhode Islanders receive ‘ocean’ plate
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Division of Motor Vehicles started issuing Rhode Island’s new “ocean” license plate on Tuesday. The old “wave” plate has been on cars in the Ocean State for the past 25 years. After over 100,000 votes last spring, the public...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
whatsupnewp.com
U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island collects over $3.7 million in FY 2021
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced today that it collected nearly $3.8 million in civil and criminal actions during Fiscal Year 2021. This marks a roughly 36% increase from the previous fiscal year, with $2.7 million collected in criminal cases and $1.1 million collected in civil actions.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (COLA, taxes, events…), 5-1-23 – John A. Cianci
We will start off with questions from our readers on the COLA increase and whether VA disability/compensation is taxable. Who do I contact if I did not get the COLA increase on January 1, 2023? – Linda, Pascoag. If you do not see a difference in your monthly VA...
RI Air National Guard to get new $46M HQ in Quonset
Sen. Jack Reed helped secure the $46 million in federal funding to replace the current 81-year-old facility that houses the 143d Airlift Wing.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership
MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Tiverton Land Trust Names Program Manager. The Tiverton Land Trust announces the hiring of Tim Piacentini as its first full-time...
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
country1025.com
You Have 3 Options For What To Do With Your Body After You Die in Mass. – Lawmakers Want To Give You a Fourth: Compost.
“I’d love to grow some juicy tomatoes someday” just got a (disturbing-to-some) new meaning. In Massachusetts, after you die there are 3 options: get buried, get cremated, or have your body donated to science. Now Mass lawmakers are hoping to add option #4: get turned into compost. Representative...
Jamestown Press
Recycled Christmas trees could benefit brook trout
Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate
Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
PLANetizen
Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law
A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
