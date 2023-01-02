ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
WPRI 12 News

Former RI Gov. Lincoln Almond dies at 86

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln Almond, who shepherded Rhode Island into a new millennium during two terms as governor after targeting the Mafia as a federal prosecutor, has died. He was 86. Gov. Dan McKee announced Almond’s death Tuesday morning, hours before McKee was sworn in to his first full term as governor. He and […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

Governor McKee avoids constituents, sneaks into inauguration via back entrance

Ahead of Governor Daniel McKee‘s inauguration, held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday at noon, a half dozen volunteers with the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign and DARE, including some people currently experiencing homelessness, gathered outside the entrance as a silent indictment of the Governor’s inaction on homelessness, and on the actions of the Governor in clearing the homeless encampment on State House property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

See The Most Wish-Listed Rentals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Travel is usually one of the biggest resolutions people make in the new year. Getting out and exploring new horizons might even be the goal you set for yourself in 2023. Rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO probably see a big uptick in bookings right after a new year begins and even more people are likely adding certain rental properties to their travel wishlists.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership

MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Jamestown Press

Recycled Christmas trees could benefit brook trout

Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.
EXETER, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate

Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law

A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

