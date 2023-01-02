Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will Neo Hit $15 Soon?
Bullish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $8.72 to$11.24. Neo (NEO) price might also reach $15 soon. Bearish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $5.97. In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu: $BONE Price Surged 14% in a Day
Bone ShibaSwap ($BONE) price has increased by over 14.5%in a day. Shiba Inu developer clarified the rumors around the $SHIB ecosystem. Shiba Inu Much-awaited layer 2 upgrade “Shibarium” governance toke ‘Bone ShibaSwap’ ($BONE) price has climbed by more than 35% over the last week and by over 14.5% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, the $BONE market cap surged around 12% to $240 million from the previous day.
alternativeswatch.com
Gold-focused quant hedge fund Insch Kintore preps new launch as precious metal surges
Insch Kintore, a UK-based gold-focused quantitative hedge fund program, is partnering with Oneworld Plus Management, a Cyprus-headquartered asset manager, to launch a sub-fund on the latter’s Oneworld Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) platform, as gold prices surge . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
8 hedge funds that made a killing by betting against the world economy last year as stocks and bonds plummeted
Some hedge fund managers made triple-digit returns in 2022 by betting against the global economy. That outperformance came in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 plunged 19%. The best-performing traders forecast steep interest-rate increases and bet against struggling currencies and government bonds. For most investors, 2022 was a year...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
msn.com
Dow drops 300 points as strong jobs data suggests more aggressive Fed rate hikes
U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Dow dropping more than 300 points, as strong jobs data and hawkish Fed commentary signaled more aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to come. The S&P 500 shed 44.87 points, or 1.2%, to finish at 3,808.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.52 points, or 1.5%, to 10,305.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 339.69, or 1%, to 32,930.08. Private payrolls data from ADP showed jobs growth last month was far more robust than economists had expected, stoking concerns that Friday’s monthly payrolls report might also surprise to the upside. One stock-market analyst told MarketWatch earlier that “good news” about the labor market is “bad news” for stocks and bonds, as it means the Fed has failed to undercut the labor market, a key step toward suppressing inflation.
CNBC
Apple's market cap falls under $2 trillion as sell-off continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
US stocks rally but close off highs on signs of persistent Fed hawkishness and labor-market tightness
US stocks rose Wednesday but closed off session highs as fresh signs pointed to more Fed hawkishness. Minutes from the Fed's December meeting indicated rates could stay higher for longer. Meanwhile, job openings topped views, signaling that the labor market remains tight. US stocks rose Wednesday but closed off session...
US stocks rise as bond yields tumble ahead of Fed minutes and job-opening data
US stocks were higher on Wednesday, with investors shifting their focus to December Fed minutes and job opening and turnover data.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
thenewscrypto.com
ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic Pumped to Breach $20 Res Level
ETC surged throughout the day increasing from $15.89 to $18.33. The RSI of ETC is 59.55%, which indicates an overbought condition. With the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price currently moving at $18, which indicates a surge of 13% over the last 24-hours, indicating a quantitative price analysis is optimistic. As the...
