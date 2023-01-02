ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know

Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
CNET

New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA

Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
Retirement Daily

Roadmaps to Retirement: Taking Stock and Looking Forward

Are you changing employers? Nearing full retirement age? Social Security and retirement savings hold great significance both in employment and retirement. The Harkin Institute and the U.S. Department of Labor discuss, analyze, and propose reparations for Social Security and retirement savings programs in this event. The first panel of the...
IOWA STATE
CBS News

4 reasons life insurance is worth it

Taking out a life insurance policy can be a great gift to your family, such as if you want to leave them with money after you're gone. Some life insurance types can also provide benefits like building a cash value that you can use during your lifetime. Depending on your...
Retirement Daily

Non-Correlated Assets in Your Retirement Portfolio

Historically, the traditional retirement savings plan largely consisted of a portfolio of stocks and bonds in a ratio of 60/40 or some other combination, and adjusted along the way. A lot of savers have also used real estate and other investments, also risk-based assets, which is why it is so valuable and important to have adequate risk management for long-term planning.
Money

4 Best Long-Term Investments

It’s not easy to make a quick buck via the markets, but investors who focus on the long term are usually rewarded. Whether you’re planning for a big purchase like a home, saving for retirement or building up a college fund for your child, it’s typically wise to invest in assets that have historically produced strong returns over time.

