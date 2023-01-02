Additive manufacturing (AM) can only take you so far, which means there will be plenty of room for other digital production technologies alongside it as automation progresses. Among these complementary technologies is sheet metal forming. There are only a few players in the space, including Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and Machina Labs, the latter of which is taking on 3D printing veterans to aid the Los Angeles, California startup as it grows its operations. Specifically, Machina has hired former Carbon employee Alex Huckstepp as Vice President of Sales and former Relativity Space employee Alexander Kwan as Vice President of Operations.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO