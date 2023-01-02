Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Unexpected Perk of Aircraft Ownership: Mood Booster
Ethereal conditions greeted the day’s formation flight, transforming an otherwise mundane day into a memorable experience. [Credit: Jim Stevenson]. During the initial research phase of aircraft ownership, we seek out justifications for making the purchase. Whether we have to convince ourselves, a significant other, or both, we diligently list each and every one that comes to mind. Vacation transport, training platform, sightseeing machine, commuting solution…no matter how unrealistic, we look for ways in which an airplane can potentially earn its keep.
Flying Magazine
Upgrades Offer New Life for Legacy Turboprops
The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications as well as personal use. [Credit: Stephen Yeates]. The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications...
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License
RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
CNBC
Stellantis beefs up commitment to electric flying vehicle company Archer Aviation
Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...
3DPrint.com
Sheet Metal Startup Hires 3D Printing Vets from Carbon and Relativity Space
Additive manufacturing (AM) can only take you so far, which means there will be plenty of room for other digital production technologies alongside it as automation progresses. Among these complementary technologies is sheet metal forming. There are only a few players in the space, including Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and Machina Labs, the latter of which is taking on 3D printing veterans to aid the Los Angeles, California startup as it grows its operations. Specifically, Machina has hired former Carbon employee Alex Huckstepp as Vice President of Sales and former Relativity Space employee Alexander Kwan as Vice President of Operations.
Flying Magazine
Air Reports First Transition to Cruise Flight for eVTOL
Israeli eVTOL developer Air said its Air One prototype vehicle recently made its first transition from a hover to cruise flight, marking the beginning of thousands of test-flight hours planned as part of the aircraft’s FAA certification process. The company said the prototype was loaded to its maximum takeoff...
Flying Magazine
Learning Pilotage Can Save Your Life
Man-made objects, such as bridges, large buildings or clusters of buildings, stadiums, race tracks and airports all make good visual checkpoints. [Credit: Wolf Godlewski]. Recently a friend shared a newspaper article regarding a recent speed record set by the pilot of a single-engine piston aircraft on a flight between Chicago and Omaha, Nebraska. What caught our attention was the author’s note that the pilot “navigated only by sight, without using instruments, following maps and ground landmarks.’’ This practice is known as pilotage, something VFR pilots have been doing since the beginning days of aviation.
Flying Magazine
IS&S Introduces STC for Autothrottle on King Airs with G1000
The ThrustSense is the first and only certified autothrottle for Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft. [Courtesy: Courtesy of IS&S]. Continuing on its path to develop significant safety upgrades for the turbine and turboprop markets, Innovative Solutions & Support [NASDAQ: ISSC] announced today that it has gained FAA approval under a supplemental type certificate (STC) for its ThrustSense autothrottle for Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 models equipped with the Garmin G1000 standard and NXi integrated flight deck.
Flying Magazine
Horizon’s Cavorite X5 eVTOL Completes Initial Hover Tests
Horizon's is conducting flight tests with this half-scale prototype called the Cavorite X5. [Courtesy: Horizon Aircraft]. Horizon Aircraft said it completed initial hover testing of a half-scale prototype of its planned hybrid eVTOL aircraft called the Cavorite X5. The company said it expects to begin testing the aircraft in transitions from hover to cruise flight during the first quarter of this year.
electrek.co
Goodyear shows tire made of 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has demonstrated a tire consisting almost entirely of what it claims are “sustainable materials,” with a mission to further increase that percentage to 100% by the end of the decade. The new tire also has lower rolling resistance compared to a “reference tire.” Lower rolling resistance means...
Flying Magazine
Garmin Receives GI 275 STC for Airbus Helicopters
The Garmin GI 275 is a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit. [Courtesy: Garmin]. Garmin has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) from the FAA for its GI 275 electronic flight instrument designed for Airbus AS350 helicopters, the avionics manufacturer announced. According to Garmin,...
Flying Magazine
New State Acquires Blackhawk Aerospace
Blackhawk Aerospace, a Waco, Texas-based company specializing in aircraft performance upgrades, has sold its majority ownership to New State Aviation Holdings, the general aviation-focused platform of the middle-market private equity firm New State Capital Partners. Blackhawk, founded in 1999 as Blackhawk Modifications, Inc., provides engine upgrades for turboprop models designed...
scaffoldmag.com
Codiloc makes spider investment
France-based rental company Codiloc has taken delivery of two new spider lifts from Italian manufacturer Easy Lift, adding the R130 and R180 models to its aerial platform fleet. A subsidiary of Dubreuil Group company Codimatra - an established spare parts provider for over 40 years, Codiloc is based to northwest...
Flying Magazine
Welcome to the FLYING Giveaway
The ICON A5 offers inspiration for your flying dreams—and it could be yours. [Credit: ICON Aircraft]. It’s in FLYING’s DNA to inspire pilots to fly—and to attract new aviators to the skies. And what compels most prospective pilots to start lessons, or keep flying? A special airplane.
