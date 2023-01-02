Read full article on original website
Related
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
kbsi23.com
New laws take shape for Illinois employers, employees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KBSI) – As the New Year begins, employers and employees across the State should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the workplace,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan. “It’s important for employers and employees to be aware of the new laws taking effect January 1st, and those already in effect.”
New Laws for Illinois in 2023 That Affect All Drivers
A brand new year means many brand new laws. These are the new laws that will affect Illinois drivers of ALL ages. If you hold an Illinois driver's license there are four laws going into effect that may impact you when paying penalties for violations to what happens if you get carjacked or your car is stolen.
New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care
It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Rochelle News-Leader
Fairness being added to Illinois’ justice system
After years of work and deliberations – and a last-minute hiccup from a court ruling – Illinois is poised at last to implement the Pretrial Fairness Act, ending money bond across our state. This historic step eliminates the practice of jailing people accused of a crime simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond.
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
mahometdaily.com
New Illinois Laws went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
More than 180 new laws went into effect on January 1st, and you’ll undoubtedly want to know about some of them. These laws range from new driving regulations to educational reforms to smoke detector requirements, among others. A full list is located at the end of this article. Here...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Cook County Judge Debra Seaton wants us to know the new laws for Illinois in 2023
Cook County Judge Debra A. SeatonPhoto byJudge Debra A. Seaton. Source: ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Bills Going into Effect In 2023 | Illinois Senate Democrats | 102nd General Assembly.
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
WIFR
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
wjbc.com
Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court
SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
KFVS12
New Illinois law increases pool of mandatory reporters
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mandated reporters can play a big role in recognizing when kids are hurting and now the list of Illinois mandated reporters is growing. A new law in effect adds occupational therapists and assistants, physical therapists and assistants, and athletic trainers to the list of people required to report suspicions of child abuse.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
Comments / 0