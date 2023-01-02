Mrs. Evelyn Kaye Kelley, age 89 of Lancaster, TN, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN. Mrs. Kelley was born July 2, 1933 in Gordonsville, TN, a daughter of the late John Marion McDonald and Julia Ashley McDonald. She was also preceded in death by five brother, five sisters, and two half sisters. Mrs. Evelyn married Joe Davis Kelley on May 28, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2008 after 53 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School where she received All Upper Cumberland in Basketball. She was a longtime member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church.

LANCASTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO