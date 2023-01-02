ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Bobby Gregory

Mr. Bobby Gregory, age 90 of Defeated Creek, died Tuesday evening, January 3 at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. He is survived by: wife, Kathleen Woodard Gregory; son, Hughie Gregory and wife Tammy of Defeated Creek; 2 grandchildren, Daniel Gregory and wife Desiree of Difficult, Kendra Gregory Mertens and husband Cody of South Carthage; 4 great-grandchildren, Lili Anne Gregory, Kylan Gregory, Brooklyn Gregory, Austin Gregory.
DEFEATED, TN
Mr. Jimmy Armistead

Mr. Jimmy Armistead, age 82 of the Helm’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Mr. Armistead was born February 13, 1940 a son of the late Ernest Lee Armistead and Pauline Armistead. Passed away before him many years ago, he was going to see Sugar, his horse, again. But remaining behind, his bull George, who he bottle fed. He was known as Pa Jim by his granddaughter Afton and Dustin.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Mrs. Evelyn Kaye Kelley

Mrs. Evelyn Kaye Kelley, age 89 of Lancaster, TN, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN. Mrs. Kelley was born July 2, 1933 in Gordonsville, TN, a daughter of the late John Marion McDonald and Julia Ashley McDonald. She was also preceded in death by five brother, five sisters, and two half sisters. Mrs. Evelyn married Joe Davis Kelley on May 28, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2008 after 53 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School where she received All Upper Cumberland in Basketball. She was a longtime member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church.
LANCASTER, TN

