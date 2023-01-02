Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how after three failed votes on Tuesday to become House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has become the latest Trump-endorsed candidate to lose a vote.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the fourth consecutive vote for speaker of the House as multiple Republicans have voted for Rep. Byron Donalds. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the vote.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Would Democrats agree to a deal in the race for House speaker?
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed badly yesterday in his bid to become speaker, but the Californian’s troubles were not altogether surprising. In the two months between the midterm elections and the start of the new Congress, Republican opposition to McCarthy’s promotion has been growing steadily. In fact, my first post-election report on McCarthy’s difficulties ran on Nov. 10 — two days after the midterms — and noted a Republican source who’d told Fox News, “Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy.”
MSNBC
Let's not keep doing the same thing in the same way, says House Republican
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, has been a 'no' vote for McCarthy's speakership for the first six votes, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the party's fight for a new House leader.Jan. 5, 2023.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
MSNBC
AOC: Up to McCarthy whether he wants to approach Democrats to save his speakership
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks with Alex Wagner about the historic facture preventing the Republican Party from choosing a House speaker, and the likelihood that Kevin McCarthy could reach out to unified House Democrats to help him secure the speakership through some kind of coalition arrangement.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans
As the new Congress will be sat Tuesday, five Republicans have publicly vowed to vote against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and another nine signed a letter Sunday saying he hadn't done enough to earn their support. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one
The GOP implosion in the House marks the first failed speaker vote in a century. Congressman McCarthy losses three bruising speaker votes after the MAGA fringe stops his bid in its tracks. Now, the GOP mulls McCarthy alternatives after his humiliating defeat on Day 1 of the new Congress. Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” saying the GOP civil war is “political suicide” adding he doesn’t “think they care!”Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson
The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'
The GOP House in chaos as Rep. McCarthy is dealt loss after loss in a cycle of speaker votes. 20 GOP hardliners refusing to move and nobody knows how this ends. Former DNC Chair, Governor Howard Dean and The Atlantic’s David Frum, who also worked for President Bush join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat." Dean saying he doesn’t see McCarty getting through it while Frum compares the hardliners to hostage takers. Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’
Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching
The House of Representatives adjourned until Wednesday without electing a speaker after Republicans failed to unite behind a candidate. Rep. Kevin McCarthy received support from a majority of Republicans in three rounds of votes but was still short of the 218 needed to win a simple majority of the 434 House members present. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
New Clerk Cheryl Johnson makes history presiding over U.S. House
Former Missouri Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay Jr., who has known new House Clerk Cheryl Johnson for more than 40 years, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O' Donnell to discuss her history-making term as the presiding officer of the House, pending the election of a new Speaker.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says
Republicans love to talk about immigration and the crisis at the border. Yet, for decades Republican members of Congress, who are literally tasked with writing legislation to fix the broken immigration problem, have repeatedly failed to come up with any serious legislative proposals. Thursday morning, President Biden, who sent Congress an immigration proposal on day one of his administration, told Republicans to get on board or get out of the way. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and an MSNBC host, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member
Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes for Speaker so far and why he will vote for Rep. McCarthy for as long as it takes.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that as long as Republicans fail to elect a Speaker of the House, governance of the United States is safe from reckless Republicans in the House of Representatives.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Leaderless GOP a 'party of chaos agents' beyond McCarthy's control
Michael Steele, former RNC chairman, and Mark Leibovich, staff writer for The Atlantic, talk with Alex Wagner about whether there is anything within Kevin McCarthy's power to ameliorate the objections to his speakership from within his own party. Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
'The worst-case scenario for Republicans': Mutiny in McCarthy's caucus
A standoff between Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors comes to a head Tuesday as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new speaker of the House. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event
Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023.
Comments / 0