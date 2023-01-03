ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 48, Owen-Withee 29

Albany 62, Turner 38

Amery 49, Unity 25

Burlington 74, Racine Horlick 24

Cadott 72, Cameron 25

Colfax 57, Regis 45

Gilman 43, Flambeau 40

Grantsburg 66, Cumberland 17

Heritage Christian 57, Salam School 32

Monona Grove 55, Mineral Point 42

Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

Pittsville 71, Rib Lake 33

Reedsville 50, Roncalli 33

Rio 54, Barneveld 45

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 38

Shorewood 57, Appleton East 50

Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50

St. Croix Falls 65, Osceola 52

St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40

Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53

West Salem 60, Northwestern 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Jensen scores 19, No. 25 Creighton women rout Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 on Sunday after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half. Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime. Marquette shot 24% in the first half, making seven field goals in 29 attempts. Meanwhile, Creighton shot 52% and made the only free throw attempted in the first half. Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 Big East). Jensen made 9 of 14 shots and added three rebounds and five assists. Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 for the Bluejays (10-5, 4-3) who had lost four of their last five games.
