Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 48, Owen-Withee 29
Albany 62, Turner 38
Amery 49, Unity 25
Burlington 74, Racine Horlick 24
Cadott 72, Cameron 25
Colfax 57, Regis 45
Gilman 43, Flambeau 40
Grantsburg 66, Cumberland 17
Heritage Christian 57, Salam School 32
Monona Grove 55, Mineral Point 42
Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40
Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36
Pittsville 71, Rib Lake 33
Reedsville 50, Roncalli 33
Rio 54, Barneveld 45
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 38
Shorewood 57, Appleton East 50
Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50
St. Croix Falls 65, Osceola 52
St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40
Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53
West Salem 60, Northwestern 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iola-Scandinavia vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.
