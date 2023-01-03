Read full article on original website
Related
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
PRIMITIVE NOMADIC PEOPLES
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. PRIMITIVE NOMADIC PEOPLES. It was not only in Mesopotamia and the Nile Valley that men were settling down to agriculture and the formation of city states in the centuries between 6000 and 8000 B.C. Wherever there were possibilities of irrigation and a steady all-the-year-round food supply men were exchanging the uncertainties and hardships of hunting and wandering for the routines of settlement. On the upper Tigris a people called the Assyrians were founding cities; in the valleys of Asia Minor and on the Mediterranean shores and islands, there were small communities growing up to civilization. Possibly parallel developments of human life were already going on in favourable regions of India, and China. In many parts of Europe where there were lakes well stocked with fish, little communities of men had long settled in dwellings built on piles over the water, and were eking out agriculture by fishing and hunting. But over much larger areas of the old world no such settlement was possible. The land was too harsh, too thickly wooded or too arid, or the seasons too uncertain for mankind, with only the implements and science of that age to take root.
SEA PEOPLES AND TRADING PEOPLES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SEA PEOPLES AND TRADING PEOPLES. SEA PEOPLES AND TRADING PEOPLES. The earliest ships and sailors. The first...
THE FIRST CIVILIZATIONS
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST CIVILIZATIONS. THE FIRST CIVILIZATIONS. § 1 Early cities and early nomads. When the Aryan...
PRIMITIVE NEOLITHIC CIVILIZATIONS
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. PRIMITIVE NEOLITHIC CIVILIZATIONS. About 10,000 B.C. the geography of the world was very similar in its general outline to that of the world to-day. It is probable that by that time the great barrier across the Straits of Gibraltar that had hitherto banked back the ocean waters from the Mediterranean valley had been eaten through, and that the Mediterranean was a sea following much the same coastlines as it does now. The Caspian Sea was probably still far more extensive than it is at present, and it may have been continuous with the Black Sea to the north of the Caucasus Mountains. About this great Central Asian sea lands that are now steppes and deserts were fertile and habitable. Generally it was a moister and more fertile world. European Russia was much more a land of swamp and lake than it is now, and there may still have been a land connexion between Asia and America at Behring Straits.
a-z-animals.com
Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Almost any outdoor area will support the growth of wild mushrooms, especially if it is damp and shaded. Thus, harvesting mushrooms is pretty easy in most places where there is occasional rain. However, you need to exercise caution since certain mushrooms can be poisonous. Fortunately, morel mushrooms are one type of mushroom that you may eat without worrying!
SUMERIA, EARLY EGYPT AND WRITING
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SUMERIA, EARLY EGYPT AND WRITING. The old world is a wider, more varied stage than the new. By 6000 or 7000 B.C. there were already quasi-civilized communities almost at the Peruvian level, appearing in various fertile regions of Asia and in the Nile valley. At that time north Persia and western Turkestan and south Arabia were all more fertile than they are now, and there are traces of very early communities in these regions. It is in lower Mesopotamia however and in Egypt that there first appear cities, temples, systematic irrigation, and evidences of a social organization rising above the level of a mere barbaric village-town. In those days the Euphrates and Tigris flowed by separate mouths into the Persian Gulf, and it was in the country between them that the Sumerians built their first cities. About the same time, for chronology is still vague, the great history of Egypt was beginning.
Why Did the Russians Seal Up the Kola Superdeep Borehole?
While the United States and the USSR were focusing on space exploration during the great space race of the 1960s, the Americans and Soviets were also vying for supremacy of another kind: one to the center of Earth, or at least as close to it as possible. In 1958, Americans...
Tree Hugger
A 'Rebound Effect' May Cancel The Energy Benefits of Insulation
Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
studyfinds.org
Mysterious markings on ancient cave paintings finally decoded
DURHAM, United Kingdom — Mysterious markings found on ancient cave drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists. They claim there’s now evidence of human “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought. The new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using...
Leading Product Designer Lidong Liu Proves Core Of Brilliant Design Is Intelligence Made Visible
Leading brand consultant and esteemed author of Designing Brand Identity, Alina Wheeler, is famously quoted as saying “Design is intelligence made visible”. This statement truly captures the multifaceted world of design, which must create synergy between business goals, financial margins, and the overall UX. Lidong Liu is an experienced product designer who has combined the talent of a natural eye with a deep understanding of technology in order to showcase the brilliance of his projects.
peerj.com
Stem transcriptome screen for selection in wild and cultivated pitahaya (Selenicereus undatus): an epiphytic cactus with edible fruit
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
Amber Patton’s Amber Patton's Gospel for Farming Reaps Plentiful Harvest for Amber Vista Wines
Pictured: Amber Patton |Photo byAmber Visita Wines. For Amber Patton, parenting is a lot like viticulture, with both relationships rooted in reaping what you sow. As the sole proprietor of Amber Vista Wines, Patton has been growing grapes on her three acres of Rancho Santa Fe property since 2016. She’s also a devoted mother to two sons, 13 and 15, who are equally enthusiastic about nurturing the grapevines.
Gardenista
The Garden Decoder: What Is ‘Mini-Forest Gardening’?
A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).
Can customary harvesting of NZ's native species be sustainable? Archaeology and palaeo-ecology provide some answers
Aotearoa’s wilderness areas are the jewel in our ecotourism crown. But conservation laws may soon be in for a radical shake-up. Recent proposals would, among other things, allow Māori to resume traditional harvesting practices (mahinga kai) on conservation land. This has elicited heated emotions from some conservationists, who fear that biodiversity protection will be compromised, as well as from proponents of mahinga kai, who have been alienated from their traditional lands and customs for more than 130 years. What does this all mean for our native species? The times are a-changing Article Two of Te Tiriti o Waitangi guaranteed Māori authority over...
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
WRITING
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. WRITING. WRITING. § 1 Picture writing. In the five preceding chapters (XIII to XVII) we have...
msn.com
Fact check: False claim the term 'global warming' was rebranded to 'climate change'
The claim: The term 'global warming' was switched to 'climate change' because the Earth wasn’t getting any hotter. A Dec. 24 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) features a screenshot of a tweet that claims the term "global warming" was switched to "climate change" because the Earth wasn't actually getting warmer.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0