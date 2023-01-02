ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 8

Darkstar86
3d ago

but hey, become more dependent on the electrical grid and lets eliminate any other way of creating energy for transportation, heating, product availability and production, etc. Remember to ignore the fact that we've seen time and time again how these companies conveniently have underhanded deals and purposely inefficient contracts going on with politicians. It's just political corruption that immediately detriments the middle class, nothing to see here.

Reply
9
ThatGuy1234
3d ago

Keep voting for Democrats... they knew about these increases months ago and the politicians did nothing to stop it.

Reply
15
chefmarkt69
3d ago

Thank you keep raising them and see we’re it gets you!! How come none of are so called politicians that so much about us don’t help out????

Reply
6
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

It’s Time to Put Local Communities and Affordability First in Connecticut

This week, the Connecticut General Assembly’s long session gets underway and it is our sincere hope that our elected representatives work cohesively to move Connecticut forward. As members of CT169Strong, a grassroots group dedicated to informing Connecticut’s residents on zoning matters, we believe residents deserve better from our elected legislators, salaried housing advocates and paid developer lobbyists who have been proposing onerous zoning and housing policies over the recent legislative sessions. Residents deserve to be made aware of the details and consequences of proposed legislation, yet instead the contents of the bills have been obscured and constituents have been misled.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Dan Haar: Three new top state officials cap 'an unlikely path' to power

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the pageantry at the state Capitol inauguration Wednesday, as cannons saluted and hands rose in solemn oaths, Treasurer Erick Russell, Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas focused not just on the festivities but on launching new careers that will shape Connecticut politics for decades.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wgbh.org

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy