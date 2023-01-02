Gemini’s C. Winklevoss Issues Ultimatum to DCG CEO B. Silbert, Says DCG and Genesis Are ‘Beyond Commingled’

On-chain data shows that despite the increasing interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking, only about 20% of all ETH staked is in profit following the crypto winter of 2022. Data from Dune Analytics shows that only approximately 20% of all staked ETH were done at prices lower than current levels and are still in the money. ETH currently trades at $1,250 from an all-time high of $4,891.

2 DAYS AGO