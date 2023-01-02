Gemini’s C. Winklevoss Issues Ultimatum to DCG CEO B. Silbert, Says DCG and Genesis Are ‘Beyond Commingled’

Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Who Are Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert? Gemini and DCG Conflict Explained
Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert went head to head on Monday after Gemini co-founder published an open letter to Silbert on Twitter. Winklevoss is the co-founder of the crypto exchange Gemini and is known for suing Facebook with his brother in the early days of the social network. Barry Silbert...
dailycoin.com
SEC Opposes Voyager’s Acquisition by Binance.US – Here Are the Reasons
The SEC opposes Binance.US’ acquisition of Voyager Digital. The SEC wants to know how Binance.US can afford the $1 billion acquisition deal. The commission also wants to know what steps Voyager will take if the acquisition fails. The agency asked for the submission of a revised disclosure statement before...
Adidas, Maersk, among companies with new CEOs in 2023
2023 has shepherded in new CEOs at some major companies in a variety of industries, including retail, shipping and food. Here are some firms with new chief execs.
dailycoin.com
Can HedgeUp Become a Success Like Polygon and Chainlink?
Cryptocurrency today stands as a worldwide investing platform for investors. Many projects have performed less well with the ongoing bear market, while some have done exceptionally well within the market. Cryptocurrency investment is made simple through a variety of tokens and trading systems. Due to this growing global phenomenon, investors...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Payment Firm Wyre May Shut Down its Services in January: Reports
According to Axios, Wyre, a cryptocurrency payment company, is likely to shut down. The Wyre CEO sent an email to employees informing them that the company would liquidate. Another email from the CEO says the firm is still operating but scaling back to plan ahead. However, some employees complained about...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CLO ‘Grateful’ for $100M Settlement with NY over Compliance Failures
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Paul Grewal said on Twitter that he and the exchange are “grateful” for settling with New York regulators over compliance failures. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine. The exchange also agreed to invest $50 million into its compliance program. Coinbase started having...
dailycoin.com
Silvergate Announces 40% Job Cut, Halts Plans to Acquire Diem’s Assets
Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, has been forced to cut 40% of its staff as the fallout sparked by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire worsens. It has also halted the acquisition of assets related to Diem. Silvergate Lays Off 40% of Staff. Silvergate Capital, a Federal Reserve member bank...
dailycoin.com
Investors Poured $4.49B into Web3 Gaming, but Industry Still Struggles to Attract Players
Web3 gaming secured $4.49 billion in venture funding in 2022, while struggling to attract users. Industry insiders cite several reasons why onboarding users remains a challenge. The Web3 gaming sector has seen a surge of investor interest in 2022, with venture-backed startups raising $4.49 billion. But despite the influx of...
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Gains 12% in a Day to Break Into the $12 Range – Here’s Why
The price of Solana has risen by 12.46% in the last 24 hours, returning to the $12 mark. After FTX and Alameda Research collapsed, SOL fell rapidly from $35 to below double figures. The current rally coincides with Vitalik Buterin’s recent tweet for Solana. Community members have high hopes...
dailycoin.com
DefiLlama Launches Meta DEX Aggregator
DefiLlama launches a meta DEX aggregator called LlamaSwap. It quotes the best price across multiple aggregators, including 1inch, CowSwap, and ParaSwap. It also has an opt-in privacy feature to prevent DEX aggregators from matching the wallet address of a trader to their IP. The product is live on their website,...
dailycoin.com
Only 20% of All Staked Ethereum (stETH) is in Profit, Lido Finance Leads Staking
On-chain data shows that despite the increasing interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking, only about 20% of all ETH staked is in profit following the crypto winter of 2022. Data from Dune Analytics shows that only approximately 20% of all staked ETH were done at prices lower than current levels and are still in the money. ETH currently trades at $1,250 from an all-time high of $4,891.
dailycoin.com
BlockFi and FTX Lay Claim to Robinhood Stocks to be Seized by US DOJ
Prosecutors to seize shares of Robinhood, believed to belong to embattled former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX, BlockFi, and SBF are currently claiming the shares of Robinhood, worth $465 million. The Department of Justice has not admitted that the shares belong to bankrupt companies. Prosecutors have further confiscated U.S. bank...
Comments / 0