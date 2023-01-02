Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Creating centralised products defeats the purpose of using blockchain, says MyEtherWallet’s CEO
MyEtherWallet’s CEO believes that blockchain know-how ought to be used to buid decentralised merchandise. The CEO added that MyEtherWallet stays a decentralised pockets as a result of that’s one of the best ways to make use of blockchain know-how. He added that MyEtherWallet doesn’t have plans to do...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms drops 'blockchain’ in rebrand
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain is changing its name to Riot Platforms. The rebranding shows the company’s “increasingly diversified business operations,” it said. Riot Blockchain, one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, is rebranding its name to Riot Platforms to reflect the company's diversified business operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect
The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
CNBC
Coinbase settles with New York regulators, and Messari CEO explains 2023 themes: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, explains his outlook for Ethereum in 2023.
dailycoin.com
SEC Opposes Voyager’s Acquisition by Binance.US – Here Are the Reasons
The SEC opposes Binance.US’ acquisition of Voyager Digital. The SEC wants to know how Binance.US can afford the $1 billion acquisition deal. The commission also wants to know what steps Voyager will take if the acquisition fails. The agency asked for the submission of a revised disclosure statement before...
coingeek.com
Philippines: Cagayan economic zone bolsters global blockchain hub bid with DAO registry launch
The Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has announced its plan to form a registry for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), local news have reported. CEZA’s move to create a comprehensive registry is geared toward bringing the Philippines one step closer to being the leading nation in blockchain development, according...
10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023
Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
dailycoin.com
Investors Poured $4.49B into Web3 Gaming, but Industry Still Struggles to Attract Players
Web3 gaming secured $4.49 billion in venture funding in 2022, while struggling to attract users. Industry insiders cite several reasons why onboarding users remains a challenge. The Web3 gaming sector has seen a surge of investor interest in 2022, with venture-backed startups raising $4.49 billion. But despite the influx of...
dailycoin.com
Convex (CVX) Updates its Staking Process – Why DeFi Users Should Take Notice
Convex issues an update to its staking mechanism amidst competition from Yearn Finance and Stake DAO. The update includes issuing a new wrapper contract that will impact stakers on Convex. Convex Finance announces an update to its staking mechanism and rewards distribution amidst competition from other yield aggregator protocols like...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Payment Firm Wyre May Shut Down its Services in January: Reports
According to Axios, Wyre, a cryptocurrency payment company, is likely to shut down. The Wyre CEO sent an email to employees informing them that the company would liquidate. Another email from the CEO says the firm is still operating but scaling back to plan ahead. However, some employees complained about...
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
fintechmagazine.com
Tokyo-based fintech Smartpay brings BNPL boom to Japan
Japanese fintech Smartpay is bringing the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) revolution to Japan, where over 60% of transactions currently take place using cash. Japanese fintech Smartpay has launched a new service that will allow customers to pay for goods online in instalments, straight from their bank account. Smartpay, which was founded in...
cryptogazette.com
What is the Meaning of Mainnet in Cryptocurrency?
Deployment to the mainnet is always the high point of any new blockchain project. This idea implies that the project will have to undergo a pre-production phase where the whole musings around it will be tested. Ideally, a project is first launched on a temporary network called a testnet, tested differently, and fine-tuned in readiness for launch on a mainnet.
dailycoin.com
DefiLlama Launches Meta DEX Aggregator
DefiLlama launches a meta DEX aggregator called LlamaSwap. It quotes the best price across multiple aggregators, including 1inch, CowSwap, and ParaSwap. It also has an opt-in privacy feature to prevent DEX aggregators from matching the wallet address of a trader to their IP. The product is live on their website,...
