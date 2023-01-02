Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX
(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry has felt a ripple effect due to the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Jan. 3 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses.
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
The Verge
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
US News and World Report
New York Sues Celsius Network Founder Mashinsky, Alleges Crypto Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Thursday sued Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky, claiming he defrauded investors out of billions of dollars in digital currency by concealing the failing health of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform. Mashinsky persisted in promoting Celsius as a safe alternative to banks, paying...
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market.
U.S. judge says Celsius Network owns most customer crypto deposits
Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that Celsius Network owns most of the cryptocurrency that customers deposited into its online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto lender's bankruptcy.
Ars Technica
Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin
One of the prominent developers behind the bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on New Year’s Eve. Luke Dashjr is a developer of the Bitcoin Core, an app...
European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface
Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
CNBC
ESG will be a heavy focus for tech leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
The economic storylines we're focused on for '23
The new year is invariably a time for taking stock of things and contemplating what may lie ahead. We spent our holiday break doing just that. Today, we share with you what we see as the most important mega-themes playing out in the economy in the coming 362 days — which we expect to cover in greater depth as the year proceeds.
Gusto Vs. Zenefits (2023 Comparison)
A payroll software solution is essential for every small business that wants to streamline the payroll process for its accountants or human resources (HR) department. Finding the most effective payroll software for your business, however, can be challenging because of the wide variety of solutions available. Gusto and Zenefits are two of the top cloud-based payroll and HR platforms. In this review, we’ll compare the pros and cons of Gusto vs. Zenefits to help you decide which is the best fit for your company.
What Is the Bernanke Doctrine? Why Is It Important?
Ben Bernanke, 14th Chairman of the Federal Reserve, was hailed for his leadership through the 2007–2008 Financial Crisis. Although the crisis would result in the 18-month-long Great Recession, Bernanke steered the economy to safer waters relatively quickly—that is, compared with other crises of similar magnitudes, such as the Great Depression, which lasted for over a decade.
Here's how to get geared up for 2023 on Wall Street
Everything you need to know in the world of finance to hit the ground running this year. From dealmaking to investing, these are the top trends.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed. Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year’s first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022. Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes due out Wednesday from the Fed’s December meeting might show policymakers are reducing or delaying planned rate hikes due to signs economic activity is slowing.
The Verge
Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue
Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
US News and World Report
Brazil Markets Stabilise as Doubts Over Lula's Economic Plans Linger
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets improved on Wednesday even as criticism of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic policies grew, with analysts and a leading newspaper slamming ministers after markets tanked in the leftist's first two days in office. Wednesday's improved market outlook comes as increasingly skeptical investors seek...
These are the technology trends that will shape our lives in 2023
CNN asked four experts to predict which technologies will shape our lives in 2023. From AI to green energy, here's what they said.
US News and World Report
Stellantis CEO Warns of More Auto Plant Closures
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis NV Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels. Automakers will risk losing pricing power as chip supplies recover, Tavares said at the CES...
US News and World Report
Walmart Paid Most of $1 Billion Tax for PhonePe Shifting Base to India
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart Inc late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India. Walmart bought a controlling stake...
