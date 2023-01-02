Read full article on original website
Related
universalparksnewstoday.com
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
universalparksnewstoday.com
New Universal Orlando Resort Guide Maps Show Updated Smoking Areas and Relocated UOAP Lounge
Universal Orlando Resort has released new guide maps for the new year. The new maps show just one smoking area in each park, a change we announced a few days ago. It also includes the relocated UOAP Lounge. The 2-park guide map features Universal’s newest coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, on...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Brown Derby Temporary Prop Shop Closes at Universal Studios Florida
The Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida has closed again after hosting a limited-time prop shop for the holiday season. The windows are covered with curtains, so guests can’t see inside. The awning remains. It was removed during the previous refurbishment but returned once the shop reopened.
universalparksnewstoday.com
New Simpsons x Cakeworthy Collection Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new Simpsons x Cakeworthy collection, including dresses, flannels, jackets, and pajamas, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. This light blue, cotton T-shirt dress features the entire Simpson Family. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa an Maggie are all featured. The dress has a drop waist and a blue zipper on...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
universalparksnewstoday.com
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
Comments / 0