universalparksnewstoday.com

BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
universalparksnewstoday.com

Brown Derby Temporary Prop Shop Closes at Universal Studios Florida

The Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida has closed again after hosting a limited-time prop shop for the holiday season. The windows are covered with curtains, so guests can’t see inside. The awning remains. It was removed during the previous refurbishment but returned once the shop reopened.
