Read full article on original website
Related
universalparksnewstoday.com
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
universalparksnewstoday.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Final Look at UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Before Relocation
The UOAP Lounge at Universal Orlando Resort is being relocated from Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Let’s take a final look at the Universal Studios Florida version of the lounge. The lounge’s Studio Styles façade, as well as the adjacent Darkroom and Williams of Hollywood,...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Brown Derby Temporary Prop Shop Closes at Universal Studios Florida
The Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida has closed again after hosting a limited-time prop shop for the holiday season. The windows are covered with curtains, so guests can’t see inside. The awning remains. It was removed during the previous refurbishment but returned once the shop reopened.
universalparksnewstoday.com
New Universal Orlando Resort Guide Maps Show Updated Smoking Areas and Relocated UOAP Lounge
Universal Orlando Resort has released new guide maps for the new year. The new maps show just one smoking area in each park, a change we announced a few days ago. It also includes the relocated UOAP Lounge. The 2-park guide map features Universal’s newest coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, on...
12 Times A TV Host Tried To Embarrass A Woman For Absolutely No Reason
I think it's time we call out Ellen's weird obsession with Taylor Swift's dating life, because it was actually suuuper creepy.
Comments / 0