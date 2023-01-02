ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million

The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation

COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says

A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Flu cases dropped, COVID cases doubled in Boone County last month

Flu cases decreased in Boone County during mid-December, while COVID cases spiked dramatically after dropping significantly in October and November. After a relatively mild November with 451 COVID cases, the period between Dec. 1 and 28 counted 868 cases. In Missouri as a whole, COVID cases spiked from September to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Apartment fire in Jefferson City leaves 9 people displaced

JEFFERSON CITY − Nine people were displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street around 5:27 p.m. for the structure fire. Responders said the fire came from a first-floor apartment and threatened the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

State legislatures discuss plans for the Missouri Chamber's 2023 legislative agenda

COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County legislators met with business leaders of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at an event on Thursday. At the event, the legislators discussed the legislative session they had at the capital. They also spoke on the potential opportunities and challenges that would come with the goals the chamber is proposing for its 2023 agenda.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son

COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved putting a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana on the city's spring municipal ballot. The issue was passed unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Charge reduced for suspect in death of Central Methodist football player

The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station

FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
FULTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy