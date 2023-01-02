Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
KOMU
'Save A Life!' event educates residents about Naloxone to prevent growing opioid epidemic
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Boone County Overdose Response Coalition held the Save A Life! event on Thursday. Save A Life! is part of an ongoing series of free public events on how to use Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, to reverse an opioid overdose. Audience members also received the drug.
KOMU
'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
KOMU
Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation
COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
KOMU
Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says
A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
KOMU
Flu cases dropped, COVID cases doubled in Boone County last month
Flu cases decreased in Boone County during mid-December, while COVID cases spiked dramatically after dropping significantly in October and November. After a relatively mild November with 451 COVID cases, the period between Dec. 1 and 28 counted 868 cases. In Missouri as a whole, COVID cases spiked from September to...
KOMU
Apartment fire in Jefferson City leaves 9 people displaced
JEFFERSON CITY − Nine people were displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street around 5:27 p.m. for the structure fire. Responders said the fire came from a first-floor apartment and threatened the...
KOMU
State legislatures discuss plans for the Missouri Chamber's 2023 legislative agenda
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County legislators met with business leaders of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at an event on Thursday. At the event, the legislators discussed the legislative session they had at the capital. They also spoke on the potential opportunities and challenges that would come with the goals the chamber is proposing for its 2023 agenda.
KOMU
Two men charged in connection to shots fired at Alpha Phi Alpha event
COLUMBIA - Two men were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shots fired incident in early December 2022. The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of James and Jerald Allen, who are twin brothers. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City,...
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri dispensary reacts to proposed recreational marijuana sales tax
COLUMBIA - Columbia is set to decide later this month whether to put a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana on April's municipal ballot. Nevil Patel, owner of Shangri-La dispensaries, said if this were to be put on the ballot and passed, he's worried about what it would do to business.
KOMU
Police respond to shots fired at Columbia apartment complex on Claudell Lane, no injuries
COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the Columbia Square Town Homes Apartments on Claudell Lane Thursday. CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening. According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment...
KOMU
Four injured after SUV turns in front of two vehicles in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road. The...
KOMU
MoDOT to hold public meeting over planned improvements in Highway 54 Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at the John. G, Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 east McCarthy Street in Jefferson City.
KOMU
Jefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved putting a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana on the city's spring municipal ballot. The issue was passed unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November....
KOMU
Jefferson City police investigate five-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY— The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a five-car collision Thursday morning on the Missouri River Bridge. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes on Highway 54. According to a press release from the JCPD, a Freightliner box truck struck the rear of...
KOMU
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years. He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23...
KOMU
Charge reduced for suspect in death of Central Methodist football player
The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.
KOMU
Local lawmakers take center stage on first day of Missouri legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday marked the start of the first legislative session of 2023 for the Missouri General Assembly. Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) took center stage for much of the day. He took on a new title, Senate President Pro Tem. The decision was ratified unanimously by the full Senate.
KOMU
Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station
FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
KOMU
Jefferson City man found with 534 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Clint Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. Doll pleaded...
Comments / 0