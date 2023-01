Sasha Banks Officially Gone From WWE As Mercedes Varnado Debuts For NJPW As Mercedes Moné! NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Spoilers!. Mercedes Moné confronted IWGP Women’s Champion after her successful title defense against Tam Nakano and turned on her almost immediately. IT’S MERCEDES MONÉ! @mercedesvarnado is in the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO