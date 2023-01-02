“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after getting into an accident involving a snowplow, his rep said late Sunday. Renner sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” Sunday morning in Nevada. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep added. Deadline was first to report the news. Page Six has reached out to the “Hawkeye” star’s rep for an update on his condition. Renner, 51, has a home about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. A winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve that reportedly...

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO