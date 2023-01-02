ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

By insider@insider.com (Michael Peck)
 3 days ago
Comments / 54

d bro
3d ago

Need to redirect funds to our military for research and development. Our stuffs getting a little outdated given current advancements in technology. Need to try and stay at least 10 to 20 years ahead of our competitors.

Reply(5)
8
Reality Check
2d ago

Don't trash a tool in the box until the new one arrives that CAN replace it. Such as the A10. Nothing out there does its job in full and as well at its price!

Reply(3)
5
on the 7th day god created baseball
2d ago

If Sadam was alive he would tell u the f117 ruined his plans forever.. the US air force is the most awesome in the history of mankind now and forever

Reply(1)
5
