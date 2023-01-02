ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Charge reduced for suspect in death of Central Methodist football player

The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.
FAYETTE, MO
Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen sues Ja Morant, claims Grizzlies star punched him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is being sued after a 17-year-old claims he was punched by Morant. According to a report from TMZ Sports released early Tuesday morning, the incident took place at Morant’s home in July, and the lawsuit was filed in September. Morant is not facing criminal charges, and claims he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
beckersasc.com

Tennessee medical office building acquired

A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington

The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
MILLINGTON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office

MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fatim Hemraj

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Businesses along river hope rain makes up for months of drought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Mother Nature is expected to dump up to three inches of rain in some parts of the Mid-South, some say we need it to make up for the months of drought. The boats were comfortably sitting in the water at the Mud Island Marina on Monday. It’s far cry from what […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis

According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

West Memphis streets, homes experience severe flooding

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas is left with severe flooding following the recent storms. Homeowner Hannah Holt said this isn’t the first time she’s experienced flooding as bad as this storm and it likely won’t be the last. “Yes so, it’s definitely been an...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
COVINGTON, TN

