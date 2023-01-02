Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Related
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
KOMU
Charge reduced for suspect in death of Central Methodist football player
The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Teen sues Ja Morant, claims Grizzlies star punched him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is being sued after a 17-year-old claims he was punched by Morant. According to a report from TMZ Sports released early Tuesday morning, the incident took place at Morant’s home in July, and the lawsuit was filed in September. Morant is not facing criminal charges, and claims he […]
Collins Yard opens on weekends for debris/clutter drop-off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods. Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington
The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
Tennessee Tribune
Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office
MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
Businesses along river hope rain makes up for months of drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Mother Nature is expected to dump up to three inches of rain in some parts of the Mid-South, some say we need it to make up for the months of drought. The boats were comfortably sitting in the water at the Mud Island Marina on Monday. It’s far cry from what […]
Experts say rent prices for 2023 cooling down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will renters pay more in 2023? The short answer is yes. But the latest data shows that the rapid pace of monthly increases we’ve seen since the pandemic began is slowing. According to Zillow, in November 2022 the average rent in the Memphis market came...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares her five favorite bites of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about her favorite bites of 2022, from the fried chicken biscuit at Kinfolk to Blue Crab Focaccia at Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen. Watch their full interview now...
thesource.com
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis
According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis streets, homes experience severe flooding
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas is left with severe flooding following the recent storms. Homeowner Hannah Holt said this isn’t the first time she’s experienced flooding as bad as this storm and it likely won’t be the last. “Yes so, it’s definitely been an...
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Athletic Ministries searching for temporary space following nearly $1 million damages from burst pipe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-established children's ministry and after-school care is now scrambling and asking the community to help. A burst pipe at a gym used by Memphis Athletic Ministries means no basketball for hundreds of kids who play there and it's leaving families without programming they depend on.
Memphis business owner struggling to bounce back from storm damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been over a week and many are still dealing with damages from the holiday freeze. The owner of The Bazaar in Memphis said they've been struggling to bounce back. “Water was running all down the walls and everything. Just pouring. Just pouring,” said Ann...
actionnews5.com
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
Comments / 0