Read full article on original website
Related
EWG
PG&E reports nuclear reactor welding leak at Diablo Canyon facility
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric found damage to part of a reactor cooling system at the aging Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in California, but it hasn’t yet answered key questions about the extent of the problem. PG&E is the owner of the state’s last remaining nuclear...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Over the 24 hours ending at 7 p.m. Thursday, PG&E said it had restored power to more than 219,200 customers. The utility said it has mobilized more than 3,000 PG&E coworkers, contractors and mutual-aid personnel from Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. Crews from Oregon, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Canada were also supporting response efforts.View PG&E's online outage map and search by a...
Gilroy Dispatch
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Apple Insider
Apple buys Cupertino office it leased since before Apple Park
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Even asSteve Jobs was applying for planning permission for Apple Park, the company was leasing more space — which it has finally bought outright. In 2011, Apple began leasing what had been the...
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
milpitasbeat.com
County of Santa Clara and Milpitas declare local emergency due to severe weather
As the Bay Area gets bashed by a severe winter rainstorm, Santa Clara County and Milpitas officials moved on Wednesday to declare a local emergency. Residents have been told to expect more rainy weather through this coming weekend and into next week. Region-wide, we’re seeing rivers, creeks, and streams at...
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fallen Tree Kills One in Santa Cruz
One person was killed in a fallen tree incident in Santa Cruz on the afternoon of December 31, 2022. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. State Parks officials said the unidentified man was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident.
sanjoseinside.com
Hire Power: Some City Hall Vets Shift to New Jobs, as Team Mahan Takes Shape
The 18th floor at City Hall is coming back to life after election season and the holidays but has yet to publish a staff directory as jobs are shuffled about amongst departing and newly elected officials. Sam Liccardo’s chief of staff Jim Reed doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and was spotted ducking in and out of the mayor’s office.
VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
Capitola, Soquel told to evacuate, but some residents say they plan to stay
Police officers knocked on the doors of about 350 homes under evacuation orders in Capitola Wednesday afternoon informing them of the incoming storm's dangers.
Comments / 1