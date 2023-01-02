WinZip is a well-known utility that allows you to archive and compress files so that they can be more readily saved or shared. In addition to this, the program has a number of tools with additional uses. WinZip is a very useful program, but you might not always require it to zip or unzip files on your computer. Moreover, the program is paid, so you will need to subscribe even if you just want to complete a minor work after the trial period.

