HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 72-68 in overtime on Thursday night. Harrison shot 9 for 19 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (11-4). Noah Baumann shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 11 points. Gabe McGlothan shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO