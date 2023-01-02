Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
radio7media.com
First Baby of the Year Born at STRHS Lawrenceburg
THE FIRST BABY OF THE NEW YEAR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARRIVED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. WYATT AIDEN, THE SON OF AMBER AND MAXWELL, WAS BORN AT 3:39 PM AT SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM LAWRENCEBURG.
Obituary: Darryl Scott Allen
Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Darryl Scott Allen, 60, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Allen passed away December 31, 2022 in Houston County, Alabama. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
1 dead in Huntsville morning construction accident
One person is dead following a construction accident in Huntsville this morning. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said officers were called to the site at about 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived at 1325 Old Monrovia Rd., they found one confirmed fatality. The person’s identity has not yet been released....
Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery
On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
Obituary: Shawn Jeffery Crider
Shawn Jeffery Crider, 56, of Bremen, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning December 30th. Shawn was born on September 1st, 1966, to Grant and Linda Crider in the Cold Springs community. Shawn was the middle son of three boys who grew up playing sports and working on the farm. At Cold Springs High School, Shawn played every sport that had a team. After graduating in 1984, Shawn continued his athletic journey playing baseball and basketball at Brewer State before returning home to help with the family business. Shawn would go on to be inducted to the Cullman County Sports Hall...
CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth
Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
radio7media.com
Margie Patricia Giles
Margie Patricia "Pat" Giles, age 73, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired accountant from Everbrite. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Ivelean Matlock Milliken. She is survived by her husband of...
WAFF
Madison man accused of running women over with his car requests transfer to mental facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility. According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33,...
Obituary: Dan Fulenwider
Funeral service for Dan Fulenwider, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fulenwider passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Judge Verbon Fulenwider and Clora Calvert Fulenwider. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Leopard; and first wife, Sandra Kay Fulenwider. Survivors include his wife, Denise Fulenwider; son, Brian (Shannon) Fulenwider; stepsons, Brent (Cynthia) Roberson and Bruce (Misty) Roberson; step-grandchildren, Kristin (Keeven) Sanders, Gaige Roberson, Garit Roberson, Gavin Roberson, and Matthew Roberson; great-grandchildren, Karagan and Kohen; and brother, David Fulenwider.
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
1 dead after incident at construction site
A man died in an incident at a construction site in Huntsville on Thursday.
WAFF
They did it in a matter of seconds
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Russell is grateful to be alive. The former Huntsville City Councilman, and current Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director fell face first on a High School Football sideline during a game in 2017. “Immediately the way I fell something happened to my heart because I didn’t...
Student found with gun at Huntsville’s Lee/New Century High School
A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
Obituary: Danny Michael Kent
A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent, his siblings Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family, his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families, and his extended family of loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Kent family.
