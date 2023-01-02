ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darryl Scott Allen

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Darryl Scott Allen, 60, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Allen passed away December 31, 2022 in Houston County, Alabama. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

1 dead in Huntsville morning construction accident

One person is dead following a construction accident in Huntsville this morning. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said officers were called to the site at about 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived at 1325 Old Monrovia Rd., they found one confirmed fatality. The person’s identity has not yet been released....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery

On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shawn Jeffery Crider

Shawn Jeffery Crider, 56, of Bremen, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning December 30th. Shawn was born on September 1st, 1966, to Grant and Linda Crider in the Cold Springs community. Shawn was the middle son of three boys who grew up playing sports and working on the farm. At Cold Springs High School, Shawn played every sport that had a team. After graduating in 1984, Shawn continued his athletic journey playing baseball and basketball at Brewer State before returning home to help with the family business. Shawn would go on to be inducted to the Cullman County Sports Hall...
BREMEN, AL
AL.com

CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sprucing up Sulphur Springs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth.  “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.”  Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Margie Patricia Giles

Margie Patricia "Pat" Giles, age 73, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired accountant from Everbrite. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Ivelean Matlock Milliken. She is survived by her husband of...
LEOMA, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dan Fulenwider

Funeral service for Dan Fulenwider, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fulenwider passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Judge Verbon Fulenwider and Clora Calvert Fulenwider. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Leopard; and first wife, Sandra Kay Fulenwider. Survivors include his wife, Denise Fulenwider; son, Brian (Shannon) Fulenwider; stepsons, Brent (Cynthia) Roberson and Bruce (Misty) Roberson; step-grandchildren, Kristin (Keeven) Sanders, Gaige Roberson, Garit Roberson, Gavin Roberson, and Matthew Roberson; great-grandchildren, Karagan and Kohen; and brother, David Fulenwider.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

They did it in a matter of seconds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Russell is grateful to be alive. The former Huntsville City Councilman, and current Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director fell face first on a High School Football sideline during a game in 2017. “Immediately the way I fell something happened to my heart because I didn’t...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Student found with gun at Huntsville’s Lee/New Century High School

A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Michael Kent

A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent, his siblings Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family, his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families, and his extended family of loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Kent family.
CULLMAN, AL

