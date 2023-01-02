ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

No. 20 Gonzaga outlasts San Francisco in 63-52 victory

Even the best-laid plans of college coaches do not turn out perfectly, requiring a strong plan B to pull out the win. Fortunately for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, they turned to the offensive glass and their best playmakers to scrape out a 63-52 home win over the San Francisco Dons in front of a crowd that only became more energetic as the night went on.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Rasir Bolton inspires late rally from No. 9 Zags over USF

Senior guard Rasir Bolton’s heroic performance lifted No. 9 Gonzaga Men’s Basketball over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday. Bolton scored 21 as the Zags (13-3, 2-0 WCC) won 77-75. Following a win over Pepperdine, head coach Mark Few acknowledged the team’s need to decrease their turnovers before...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GonzagaNation.net

Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

DNA, cellphone data helped police link WSU grad student to Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Center Square

Spokane County worker headed for prison after stealing $1.38M

(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds. “Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.” Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
SPOKANE, WA

