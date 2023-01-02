Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball hosts Murray State in first home MVC game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers return to the McLeod Center for the first time in a month to play against a new Missouri Valley Conference opponent. UNI will welcome the Murray State Racers to Cedar Falls for the second time in program history. The two once played against each other in a non-conference home-and-home series in the mid-2000s. The Panthers came away with both wins in those meetings and hopes to do the same this season in Valley play.
unipanthers.com
Duax's game-winner lifts UNI men's basketball past Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. --- UNI needed every second on the clock to pull out victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday night, sealing the deal with a game-winning put back layup by Michael Duax for the 69-67 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center. With the win, head coach Ben Jacobson picked up...
unipanthers.com
UNI wrestling: Panther Train hosts Wyoming in first home dual
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI wrestling will open Big 12 dual competition with Wyoming in the Panthers' first home dual Jan. 5. The Panthers took a leap to No. 13 in the latest NWCA rankings after wins over No. 3 Ohio State and Lock Haven at the Collegiate Duals.
unipanthers.com
UNI Athletics student-athletes post over a 3.20 cumulative GPA in fall semester
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom with the end of the 2022 fall semester. UNI student-athletes posted a department-wide semester GPA of 3.28 with eight of UNI's 15 teams having a GPA of over 3.50. This is now the sixth consecutive semester that the department has exceeded the department goal of a 3.20 semester GPA listed as a metric in Panthers Rising, the athletic department's strategic plan. The department's cumulative GPA now sits at 3.37, the 11th consecutive term it's been over 3.20.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman is officially Irish
After a long-awaited couple of weeks, Sam Hartman has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame football program. In what has been rumored for weeks, Hartman will be finishing his collegiate career with the Irish in hopes of sky-rocketing his NFL draft stock. Given Notre Dame’s elite offensive line...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
Wyoming man arrested for deadly crash in Indiana
A 19-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Indiana. The crash occurred on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in LaPorte County.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana
Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
regionnewssource.org
NEW PORTER COUNTY SHERIFF MAKES MOVES HIS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE
Newly Elected Porter County Sheriff Jeffery Balon was excited to get to work full time at the Sheriff’s Office starting yesterday, January 3, 2023. Prior to the turn of the new year, Sheriff had already met and listened to multiple employees regarding the needs and wants of our personnel and what the future may bring.
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Buffalo Man Returned to Face Bank Robbery Charges
(La Porte County, IN) - A New Buffalo man previously held in Michigan has been returned to Indiana to face allegations that he held up a bank in Michigan City. Ryan James, 43, was being held Tuesday in the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a Level 5 Felony charge of Robbery. He appeared for his initial hearing on December 30th in LaPorte Circuit Court where a jury trial was scheduled for December 11. A customary plea of not guilty was entered by the court on behalf of the defendant, who also was appointed a public defender after a judge ruled he was unable to afford private legal counsel.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
Chicago's 25 or 6 to 4 was supposedly about an acid trip: the truth was much more mundane
Featuring one of the greatest wah solos of all time, this is the story of the Chicago classic 25 or 6 to 4
regionnewssource.org
Intoxicated Hit & Run Driver Crashes Into Gas Pump In Portage Injuring One
On Monday, January 1, 2023 around 11:30 AM Portage Police responded to a hit & run at Hwy 6 & Augusta involving a possible blue Ford Taurus, according to police report. The victim of the hit and run crash attempted to follow the suspect vehicle while on the phone with 911. While officers were enroute to this incident another call came into dispatch for a second crash with a vehicle driving into a gas pump and catching fire at Family Express located at 5901 US Hwy 6.
