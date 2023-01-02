Read full article on original website
Related
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
traveltomorrow.com
How Coke Studio is bringing India and Pakistan closer
Coke Studio, Pakistan’s longest-running music show, features performances by some of the country’s most popular artists. The hit song Pasoori, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been credited for reconnecting nations split by ideological differences. For decades, both nations have admired each other’s art and culture.
traveltomorrow.com
10 Instagram travel couples to follow in 2023
Looking for travel couple accounts? There are several awesome travel couples on Instagram in 2023. Check these 10 accounts out and give them a follow. Whether you are looking for a fashion travel account, a fitness travel account or a nomadic travel account. 1. Backpack Diariez. Camille Demyttenaere and Jean...
MedicalXpress
Women experiencing intimate partner violence three times more likely to contract HIV
Women that experience recent intimate partner violence (IPV) are three times more likely to contract HIV, according to a new study led by McGill University researchers. In regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, women face an intersecting epidemic of intimate partner violence and HIV. "Worldwide, more than one in four women experience...
Comments / 0