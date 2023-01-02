ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

traveltomorrow.com

How Coke Studio is bringing India and Pakistan closer

Coke Studio, Pakistan’s longest-running music show, features performances by some of the country’s most popular artists. The hit song Pasoori, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been credited for reconnecting nations split by ideological differences. For decades, both nations have admired each other’s art and culture.
traveltomorrow.com

10 Instagram travel couples to follow in 2023

Looking for travel couple accounts? There are several awesome travel couples on Instagram in 2023. Check these 10 accounts out and give them a follow. Whether you are looking for a fashion travel account, a fitness travel account or a nomadic travel account. 1. Backpack Diariez. Camille Demyttenaere and Jean...
MedicalXpress

Women experiencing intimate partner violence three times more likely to contract HIV

Women that experience recent intimate partner violence (IPV) are three times more likely to contract HIV, according to a new study led by McGill University researchers. In regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, women face an intersecting epidemic of intimate partner violence and HIV. "Worldwide, more than one in four women experience...

