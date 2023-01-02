Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita

As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023.

1) Salt Creek

Polished destination with stylish wood accents offering classic meat & seafood options can be found at Salt Creek Grille, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

2) Olive terrace

Mediterranean fare served in a casual space with regular live music, plus outdoor tables at the Gateway Village. Olive Terrace is located on Newhall Ranch Road.

3) Mom Can Cook

On Soledad Canyon Road you can find regional Thai home cooking served in a warm, family-owned spot decorated with Southeast Asian flair.

4) Jersey Mike’s

This popular chain has multiple locations in Santa Clarita all offering tasty well-priced sandwiches that are sure to work well with any New Year’s diet.

5) Sen Noodle House

This Noodle House offers dine-in and take-out for any noodle cuisine and is located on Soledad Canyon Road. Warm and filling noodles for any winter’s night.

6) Marstons

Famous for it’s fresh breakfast menu, Marstons offers breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as happy hour specials. Located on Newhall Ranch Road, the eatery offers dine-in and takeout.

