Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Related
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
247Sports
Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard with cause following felony assault charge
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired with cause in the wake of being charged on Dec. 12 with third-degree felony assault by impeding the breath circulation of his fiancee, a high-level UT source told Horns247. UT officials confirmed the termination Thursday in a statement from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who also said the Longhorns' associate head coach Rodney Terry would continue serving as acting coach for the rest of the season.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season
The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Key veteran announces return to Vols for 2023 season
Tennessee’s offense will have one of its key veteran players back for another season. After going through Senior Day back in November and last month saying he was undecided on his future plans, tight end Jacob Warren announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that he will play a sixth season as a super senior for the Vols in 2023. The three-year starter was a fifth-year senior this season, but had another year to use after the NCAA gave all players an extra year for the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Late Kick: Florida State boasts top transfer portal class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Florida State's top-ranked transfer portal class.
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1