247Sports

Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard with cause following felony assault charge

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired with cause in the wake of being charged on Dec. 12 with third-degree felony assault by impeding the breath circulation of his fiancee, a high-level UT source told Horns247. UT officials confirmed the termination Thursday in a statement from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who also said the Longhorns' associate head coach Rodney Terry would continue serving as acting coach for the rest of the season.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season

The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Key veteran announces return to Vols for 2023 season

Tennessee’s offense will have one of its key veteran players back for another season. After going through Senior Day back in November and last month saying he was undecided on his future plans, tight end Jacob Warren announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that he will play a sixth season as a super senior for the Vols in 2023. The three-year starter was a fifth-year senior this season, but had another year to use after the NCAA gave all players an extra year for the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

247Sports

