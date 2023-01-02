Read full article on original website
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags
To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
A state board has cited the establishment at least four times
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new Fire Chief Bent Koch
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
KPBS
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
Number of people hospitalized with COVID in San Diego County doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
SDPD officer hospitalized after accident involving a trolley downtown
SAN DIEGO — A female San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after an accident Thursday morning involving a trolley in downtown San Diego. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at 1st and West B Street across from Golden Hall. Police tell CBS 8 a citizen called 911...
goldrushcam.com
San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons
January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Homicide detectives investigate after person found dead in Vista
An unidentified person was found dead in front of a business in Vista in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Report finds San Diego County Juvenile arrestees are more likely to have vaped marijuana than adults
The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) recently released a report that found more juveniles than adults arrested and booked in county jails have vaped, or “dabbed” marijuana. The report comes as a part of SANDAG’s Substance Abuse Monitoring Project, which conducts annual surveys on a sample of...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
kusi.com
OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
Motorized scooter rider dies in East County crash
A 57-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway, authorities said.
San Diego County road closures
The San Diego County Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions.
northcoastcurrent.com
Authorities arrest former Encinitas mayoral candidate
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Encinitas mayoral candidate on Christmas Day on suspicion of domestic violence. Jeff Morris is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for an arraignment, authorities said. He has not been charged yet with any crime. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office,...
'Hike for Maya Millete' marks 2 years since Chula Vista mom went missing
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This weekend marks two years since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista. Her husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. His preliminary hearing is set for January 11 in Downtown San Diego court. Maya’s family is sponsoring a hike in...
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
