Imperial Beach, CA

Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula

A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
TEMECULA, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA

