1 injured in North County rollover crash
One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.
Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
Police Officer Injured When Patrol Vehicle Collides with Trolley
A San Diego Police officer suffered non-life- threatening injuries Thursday when her patrol vehicle collided with a trolley in downtown San Diego. Just before 8 a.m., the collision was reported at First Avenue and C Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The injured policewoman was taken to a hospital.
Ocean Beach pier closed due to winter storm
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Thursday as a powerful winter storm has brought heavy rain and high surf to local beaches.
San Marcos woman’s home floods after heavy rain
The heavy rain this week has had quite the impact on communities throughout San Diego, including in San Marcos, where one woman’s entire home flooded.
Large tree falls down on parked car in Scripps Ranch
Rain may have caused a large eucalyptus tree to come crashing down onto a parked car in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch area Tuesday morning.
Motorized scooter rider dies in East County crash
A 57-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway, authorities said.
Semi-truck crash prompts SR-15 closure
A crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday caused crews to shut down several freeway lanes near Mission Valley.
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Travel alert: No COASTER service this weekend due to rail line closure
COASTER service in San Diego County will not be available to travelers this weekend due to regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, officials said.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
STOLEN VEHICLE SUSPECT STRUCK BY VEHICLE AND INJURED WHILE FLEEING FROM OFFICERS
January 4, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – A Lemon Grove man suspected of attempting to steal a vehicle fled from California Highway Patrol officers. He ran into traffic on State Route 94 last night, where he was struck and injured by a vehicle drive by a La Mesa woman, says Officer Jared Grieshaber.
San Diego Police Department confiscate cache of weapons, money and drugs in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — After responding to a domestic violence restraining order violation on New Year's Eve in Pacific Beach, officers recovered several illegal weapons and firearm manufacturing equipment, police reported Wednesday. The San Diego Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, and during a pat down...
21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment
CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
Dangerously high surf, tides expected Thursday and Friday
The incoming storm is expected is bring high surf and very high tides to San Diego's coast on Thursday and Friday, which may cause some flooding on the boardwalk and in other areas.
