Chula Vista, CA

CBS 8

23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
ENCINITAS, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons

January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner: Neighborhood Programs

The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips

OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief

LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA

