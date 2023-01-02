Read full article on original website
SDPD officer hospitalized after accident involving a trolley downtown
SAN DIEGO — A female San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after an accident Thursday morning involving a trolley in downtown San Diego. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at 1st and West B Street across from Golden Hall. Police tell CBS 8 a citizen called 911...
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
Police Officer Injured When Patrol Vehicle Collides with Trolley
A San Diego Police officer suffered non-life- threatening injuries Thursday when her patrol vehicle collided with a trolley in downtown San Diego. Just before 8 a.m., the collision was reported at First Avenue and C Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The injured policewoman was taken to a hospital.
STOLEN VEHICLE SUSPECT STRUCK BY VEHICLE AND INJURED WHILE FLEEING FROM OFFICERS
January 4, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – A Lemon Grove man suspected of attempting to steal a vehicle fled from California Highway Patrol officers. He ran into traffic on State Route 94 last night, where he was struck and injured by a vehicle drive by a La Mesa woman, says Officer Jared Grieshaber.
Man hit by truck while running from officers: CHP
A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a truck on the freeway while attempting to run away from officers.
San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons
January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
Driver Seriously Hurt in Mid-Afternoon Crash on SR-15 in North Park
A motorist was badly hurt Thursday when her car crashed off state Route 15 in North Park. The southbound vehicle careened off the freeway near the intersection of Juniper and 39th streets in San Diego shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters freed the driver from...
Motorized scooter rider dies in East County crash
A 57-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway, authorities said.
Man found dead outside of Vista motel
A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
57-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in El Cajon Collision with Dodge Ram
A 57-year-old man was fatally injured Wednesday when the motor scooter he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on an El Cajon thoroughfare. The two-wheeler collided with the 2000 Dodge Ram in the 500 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to police. The accident...
Man riding scooter struck, killed in El Cajon
A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday, the El Cajon police said in a press release.
Officer injured after crashing into trolley in downtown
A police officer was injured after her SUV collided with a trolley on Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.
On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner: Neighborhood Programs
The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!
Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips
OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
Women killed in East County murder-suicide were sisters, authorities say
The two women killed in a murder-suicide last week have been identified, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.
Man fatally struck by vehicle shortly after midnight on New Year’s
A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, authorities said.
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment
CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
