10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
invisiblepeople.tv
While the Rest of California Struggles, San Diego Excels with Housing Program
San Diego faces the same problems as many other cities in California—high housing costs, low vacancy rates, full shelters. But unlike other cities in California, San Diego has had significant success in housing people through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. Introduced...
San Diego could OK many more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under new city housing proposal
Incentives to allow more units based on location would extend the required proximity to a transit line from a half-mile to a mile, but they also would change how that distance is gauged.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
Lice cases increase in San Diego County
"My sister who's a nurse came over to the house and I was scratching and I said will you take a look at my scalp? And she said obviously it's lice if it's itching you head."
chulavistatoday.com
Volunteers needed for the 2023 Point in Time Count
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count, which provides a one-day snapshot of the minimum number of San Diegans experiencing homelessness. The 2023 Point in Time count is scheduled for Jan. 26. The federally required activity...
chulavistatoday.com
Feeding San Diego is in urgent need of volunteers
Feeding San Diego, a local food relief and food rescue organization, said it is in urgent need of volunteers to help sort, clean and helo food that goes out to people experiencing food insecurity throughout the region. This call for volunteers comes after the number of volunteers has dropped in...
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
A state board has cited the establishment at least four times
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
chulavistatoday.com
EPA Reaches Settlement with San Diego-based Pacific Ship Repair & Fabrication Inc. over stormwater discharge requirements
A San Diego-based naval ship repair and metal fabrication company said it will take several steps to prevent stormwater pollutants—particularly metals—from discharging into Chollas Creek in a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This announcement comes after the EPA reached an Administrative Order on Consent with Pacific...
San Diego Channel
Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers. These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working...
chulavistatoday.com
Proposed Class-Action Lawsuit Filed in San Diego Against Southwest Airlines
A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against Southwest Airlines on behalf of two San Diego County residents who bought. tickets for flights that were canceled during the airline's scheduling-system meltdown over the holidays. The suit was filed Friday in San Diego Superior Court on behalf of local residents Carla Hill...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
Expect your energy bill to more than double this month, says SDGE
San Diego Gas & Electric said customers can expect their energy bill to more than double this month.
Shake Shack Planning Drive-Thru Location in San Diego
Burger Chain Building from the Ground Up In Mira Mesa
iheart.com
Cruising Bans Could Become a Thing of the Past
NATIONAL CITY - The legal battle over cruising in National City continues and new legislation could soon help lowrider groups. Assembly member David Alvarez is drafting a bill that would repeal cruising bans statewide, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. This bill goes a step further than the non-binding resolution passed by the legislature last year, but it could require the approval of several committees before it comes to a full floor vote.
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.4 cents today to $4.557, its 12th increase in the last 13 days. The average price has increased 13.3 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.8 cents more than one week ago, but 27.3 cents less than one month ago and 7.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.
