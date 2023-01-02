ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

invisiblepeople.tv

While the Rest of California Struggles, San Diego Excels with Housing Program

San Diego faces the same problems as many other cities in California—high housing costs, low vacancy rates, full shelters. But unlike other cities in California, San Diego has had significant success in housing people through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. Introduced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter

The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Volunteers needed for the 2023 Point in Time Count

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count, which provides a one-day snapshot of the minimum number of San Diegans experiencing homelessness. The 2023 Point in Time count is scheduled for Jan. 26. The federally required activity...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Feeding San Diego is in urgent need of volunteers

Feeding San Diego, a local food relief and food rescue organization, said it is in urgent need of volunteers to help sort, clean and helo food that goes out to people experiencing food insecurity throughout the region. This call for volunteers comes after the number of volunteers has dropped in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

EPA Reaches Settlement with San Diego-based Pacific Ship Repair & Fabrication Inc. over stormwater discharge requirements

A San Diego-based naval ship repair and metal fabrication company said it will take several steps to prevent stormwater pollutants—particularly metals—from discharging into Chollas Creek in a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This announcement comes after the EPA reached an Administrative Order on Consent with Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Proposed Class-Action Lawsuit Filed in San Diego Against Southwest Airlines

A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against Southwest Airlines on behalf of two San Diego County residents who bought. tickets for flights that were canceled during the airline's scheduling-system meltdown over the holidays. The suit was filed Friday in San Diego Superior Court on behalf of local residents Carla Hill...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA
iheart.com

Cruising Bans Could Become a Thing of the Past

NATIONAL CITY - The legal battle over cruising in National City continues and new legislation could soon help lowrider groups. Assembly member David Alvarez is drafting a bill that would repeal cruising bans statewide, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. This bill goes a step further than the non-binding resolution passed by the legislature last year, but it could require the approval of several committees before it comes to a full floor vote.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.4 cents today to $4.557, its 12th increase in the last 13 days. The average price has increased 13.3 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.8 cents more than one week ago, but 27.3 cents less than one month ago and 7.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

