westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft in apartment lobby
The photos and report are from management at City Watch Apartments (4744 41st SW) in The Junction:. They report this happened between 7 and 8 am this morning: “This couple was caught on camera wandering around our lobby this morning and stole 2 boxes of food and a package that was left for a resident near our mailboxes.” The two are believed to be associated with a dark-blue PT Cruiser that has been seen in the neighborhood before. No police report # yet.
q13fox.com
Man arrested for attacking woman in Seattle's International District
SEATTLE - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday, suspected of attacking a woman in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The woman was walking to work at 6:20 a.m. near Fifth Ave S and S Weller St, and said a man was calling out to her from the street. She told him...
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
westseattleblog.com
SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Egg-arrival day in West Seattle
Almost 2,000 coho salmon eggs were distributed to local teachers from a Fauntleroy carport today, steps from the creek into which those that hatch will be released this spring. It’s an annual rite for Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland, volunteers with the Salmon in the Schools program, picking up the eggs at Soos Creek Hatchery in the morning, then distributing them to program participants hours later. They, and other volunteers, took the eggs to schools pre-pandemic; now teachers come to their carport for the handoff instead.
Urgent warning to Hyundai vehicle owners as cops reveal thieves are targeting specific models for a chilling reason
OLYMPIA, Washington, police are offering motorists free wheel locks to combat a nationwide auto theft trend affecting Hyundai motorists. The chronic crime wave involves thieves using a USB cord to ignite 2015 to 2021 Hyundais without an immobilizer system. These immobilizer systems prevent an engine from being switched on unless...
Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July
SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide. Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
Seattle police arrest man after attempting to attack woman in Chinatown-International District
A man was arrested after attacking a woman in the Chinatown-International District early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 6:20 a.m., a woman told police she was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man began to continuously call out to her.
610KONA
Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in Mysterious Death
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in figuring out a pedestrian death on Snoqualmie Pass back on December 28th. According to authorities, WSP received numerous calls around 9pm that night from witnesses reporting seeing a person sitting in the middle of the roadway. The individual, who...
q13fox.com
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
westseattleblog.com
SAFETY: Schools send alert to families after student reports being followed
Thanks to the Denny International Middle School parent who shared an alert sent today to families from Denny and adjacent Chief Sealth International High School:. A Denny student reported a suspicious vehicle following them as they walked to school this morning. The vehicle drove away when the student took out their cell phone. The student reported the incident when they arrived at school. Denny staff immediately contacted the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Safety and Security team.
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
