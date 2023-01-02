The photos and report are from management at City Watch Apartments (4744 41st SW) in The Junction:. They report this happened between 7 and 8 am this morning: “This couple was caught on camera wandering around our lobby this morning and stole 2 boxes of food and a package that was left for a resident near our mailboxes.” The two are believed to be associated with a dark-blue PT Cruiser that has been seen in the neighborhood before. No police report # yet.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO