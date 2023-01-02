ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
oknursingtimes.com

Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels

Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas junior college player shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day. Oklahoma City police say 22-year-old Daniel Howard died and four others were injured in the shooting outside Sunset Patio Lounge. Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out inside the bar and several people were kicked out. Shots were fired when the argument continued in a nearby parking lot. Police said some of the injured were bystanders. Howard played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas in the spring of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’

Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
SPENCER, OK
pokesreport.com

Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal

STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy