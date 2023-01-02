Read full article on original website
‘Something is wrong at the Oklahoma State Health Department’: Records show OK falling behind on Covid variant testing, OSDH denies it
Every state has been testing Covid-19 variants since the pandemic began to allow for a better understanding of what physicians are dealing with and how to treat it, but documents show a delay in the CDC receiving variant samples from Oklahoma.
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,255,673. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 643. The Oklahoma State Department...
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
oklahomawatch.org
Governor’s $18 Million for Students Unspent in 2022
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. After spending a significant portion of 2022 reporting on the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, there are still unanswered questions. Mainly, I have been trying to find out what is happening with GEER 2, which is nearly $18 million for Oklahoma students to recover from the pandemic.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans share their struggle for mental healthcare as feds investigate statewide treatment
Body A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others....
KOCO
Citizen’s Advisory Board has list of recommendations for Jail Trust to approve in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Citizen’s Advisory Board does a check into the jail and its conditions monthly. On Tuesday, they had a list of recommendations for the Jail Trust to approve as far as bettering the facility. After visiting the jail and sitting down with detainees and staff, the board created a list with the hopes of creating a better environment at the facility.
KTEN.com
Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
KTUL
New hope into the new year as Oklahoma woman faces 3rd fight with cancer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local woman, now in her third fight with cancer, is seeing new hope in the new year, after a successful recovery from chemo. On this new week of the new year we got the privilege to meet Shantel Tillett and her husband Brian to hear the story of Shantel's cancer journey and the fight she's still facing.
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
OK lawmaker files bills to target classroom ‘wokeness’
An Oklahoma state senator says he wants to target "modern wokeness" in classrooms with a series of measures.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
News On 6
State Supt. Joy Hofmeister Reflects On 8 Years In Office, Talks Next Chapter
For eight years, Joy Hofmeister has served at the top of education in the state as superintendent. She has been a champion for students, parents and teachers, putting an emphasis on competitive teacher pay and adequate resources for students such as trauma-informed instruction. News 9 sat down with Hofmeister as...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reapproves ACCESS Oklahoma items, hears public comments
Members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board unanimously voted to reapprove items regarding the ACCESS Oklahoma Turnpike project previously found in violation of the Open Meeting Act during its Tuesday morning meeting. ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure plan that includes three new turnpike routes — the South...
bartlesvilleradio.com
$7 Billion In Federal Funds Available For Hydrogen Energy Hubs
Governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana have partnered together to develop regional hubs promoting hydrogen energy. The US Department of Energy last week asked the 3 states and others across the county to submit applications for funding. The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment...
