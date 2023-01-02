Read full article on original website
Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022
As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in Crop Sweater & White Sneakers at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to dressing for Baby2Baby’s Holiday Distribution event yesterday. The former “Extra” correspondent posed at the event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her outfit featured a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, paired with a lightly cropped gray sweater. A gold pendant necklace, layered bracelets and aviator sunglasses finished Sanchez’s attire. For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of white lace-up sneakers. The former “The View” guest host’s style included rounded toes with paneled uppers, featuring hues of white and beige. White laces and...
Nordstrom’s designer clearance sale is here — save up to 60% on Jimmy Choo, Off-White and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you missed out on Nordstrom’s epic Black...
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
7 stylish coats under $100 to check out at Nordstrom’s big end-of-year clearance sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Like or not, there are still months of...
Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget
Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
The Best Women’s Bohemian Pants - 2022
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Women's...
Best slippers for men
Be it starting a fresh new day or winding down after a hard one, slippers are the ideal house necessity for comfort and relaxation. And we've covered the best slippers for men.
According to the Street Style Set, You Need a Faux Fur Coat
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. December 21 marks the first official day of winter, so what better way to celebrate the cold weather season than by wrapping yourself up in a fabulous faux fur coat? Apart from being extremely cozy, faux fur coats are effortlessly elegant. However, if you need any further evidence (and perhaps some styling guidance), we have the street style set to thank for the ultimate outfit inspiration. Just last week, fashion darling Hailey Bieber stepped out in a floor-grazing faux fur that caused quite the sartorial stir. She styled the maxi atop a slinky Saint Laurent mini dress, sheer tights, and additional Saint Laurent accessories.
Exclusive: Doug Howe Named CEO of Designer Brands, Will Succeed Roger Rawlins
DSW president Doug Howe will become CEO of the footwear retailer’s parent company, Designer Brands Inc., effective April 1. He will succeed current CEO Roger Rawlins as part of a long-term succession plan. Howe’s accession to the CEO role comes less than a year after the retail veteran joined DBI as president of DSW. Before DBI, Howe served as the chief merchandising officer at Kohl’s and held prior leadership positions across merchandising, design, product development and planning at Qurate Retail Group, Old Navy, Walmart and May Department Stores. In his new role, Howe plans to continue to execute DBI’s strategy focused on...
What Makes a Vicuña Coat Worth $20,000? The Ultimate Menswear Fabric, Explained.
For the ultimate winter wardrobe pick-me-up, invest in a layer made out of one of the most luxurious and rare materials in the world: vicuña. Yes, coats, jackets, and scarves made out of vicuña often retail for three or four times more than similar items in fine cashmere and wool, but the price difference here is not without good reason. Why Is Vicuña So Expensive? Made from South American vicuña camelids, which roam the Andes Mountains, the super-soft, fine, and resilient wool has been coveted for decades—particularly by Incan royalty. Today, it is in scarce supply because vicuña is an endangered species...
We Just Found the Best Luxury Reseller — and It's All on Insta
After about 50 minutes on a train from Manhattan's Grand Central station and 15 minutes in a car headed north to a town called Armonk, NY, you'll find an unassuming boutique on the side of a busy-ish road. At least, that's how I found it. Other shoppers I met while walking around the Luxeluxurylabels boutique had driven in from all over the place — including a three-hour drive from Boston — to check out the items.
Ben Sherman Is Having a Huge New Year Sale Event Right Now
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The eponymously-named, British-born brand Ben Sherman is classic and stylish all at once–and the high-end garb is priced for the taking right now during their end-of-year clearance event. Ben Sherman is the brand for you if you like to elevate denim or chinos with perfectly tailored oxford shirts layered with crew neck sweaters (while not looking like a Sears catalog model). Find tailored shirts, regularly priced at $100 for just $50–a worthy investment in classic pieces that neither go out of style nor feel too youthful for people of any age. Primarily known for their classic plaids and polos, they also offer everything from boxers to stylish sweaters that are guaranteed to impress. While wearing a Ben Sherman track jacket, you may be mistaken for a genuine football hooligan, but considering the World Cup’s popularity, that may not be a bad thing. Shop now before the sale is over.Buy on Ben Sherman, $nullDon’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.Read more at The Daily Beast.
How to style 1 blazer 4 ways, from date night to the office
When you buy things you love, you'll want to wear them all the time. In an effort to make our closets work harder for us, we're shopping for both trendy and timeless pieces that we'll be able to wear over and over again. This time, we're styling one blazer four different ways: for office meetings, a casual lunch, date night and for a special occasion.
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Comfy in Pajamas & Leather Ugg Boots on New Year’s Eve With Travis Barker
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian shared a slideshow of images from her New Year’s celebration with friends and family on Instagram yesterday. From driving ATVs to popping champagne, Kardashian photographed each moment, ending the celebration lounging with her husband Travis Barker in PJs and Ugg boots. Kardashian was clad in a black button-down pajama-style shirt by Thom Browne. The sleepwear-inspired top was paired with white, black and red bottoms. Both pieces featured motifs of dogs skiing in a winter wonderland. Feeling festive, the businesswoman...
The best hiking boot brands: a quick guide to all the biggest names
A whistle-stop tour of the main characteristics of some of the most popular hiking boot brands
Carhartt WIP and Marni Deliver a Psychedelic Collaboration
Carhartt WIP and Marni have just revealed a glimpse of their upcoming colorful collaboration. The iconic workwear-focused brand has joined forces with the Italian fashion house to deliver a wide offering of ’70s-esque garments that can stand their ground outdoors or hold their own on the dance floor. Led...
