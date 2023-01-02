Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
China’s factories see activity slump to lowest level in almost 3 years as Covid-19 batters economy
Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slides to 47 in December. China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December to the worst level in nearly three years as an avalanche of Covid-19 infections battered the economy, with analysts warning of further risks. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid...
December U.S. Manufacturing PMI® Contracts to 48.4%
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in December for the second consecutive month following a 29-month period of growth, say U.S. supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®. New Orders and Production Contracting. Backlogs Contracting. Supplier Deliveries Faster. Raw Materials Inventories Growing; Customers’ Inventories...
Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment, reports Reuters
Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs, said Nakul Duggal,...
What’s the SCOOP – 2023 Trends, part three
It’s been a good year for the EMS industry in general, and with better component availability it would have been even better. But how is everyone in the industry feeling about 2023? I reached out to around 50 CEOs and many responses are in. Take a look at what those running EMS companies and those the companies that supply them as well as a smattering of what consultants, experts and economists think.
Spartronics Posts New White Paper about Nearshoring in Mexico
The impact of global events on the supply chain has created additional opportunities for nearshoring, specifically in Mexico for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). OEMs today are focusing on expanding the number of suppliers they use. Mexico has established a competitive presence, and it has also proven its ability to successfully manufacture electronic and electromechanical assemblies for verticals like automotive, medical devices, life science, commercial aerospace, communication equipment, and various industrial applications. As the eighth-largest manufacturing economy in the world, Mexico ranks seventh in the world in Deloitte’s competitive index calculation. With nearshoring, employee capabilities in electronics contract manufacturing, and a strong willingness to work are quickly becoming two of Mexico’s significant advantages over other industrialized countries.
Electronic Manufacturing Trends in 2023 – How We See It
By Joel Scutchfield, General Manager of SMT Business Operations & Director of Sales, Koh Young America, Inc. Not every company celebrates twenty years in business, even less celebrate the success and market leadership enjoyed by Koh Young. As leader of a startup in 2002, I am sure Dr. Koh had not imagined the success of the team he built and the innovations that changed the industry.
CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard Shows Record 24 Nations Achieving Highest Ranking of “Innovation Champion”
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is releasing the second edition of its International Innovation Scorecard, an assessment of policies and practices around the world that fuel tech innovation or stand in the way of progress. A record 24 countries earned the highest ranking of “Innovation Champion”: Australia, Austria, Belgium,...
USTR Comment Period for Section 301 Investigation Closes January 17
The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is conducting a four-year review of the July 6, 2018 action, as modified, and the August 23, 2018 action, as modified, in the section 301 investigation of China’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation.
What Do Small Companies Need to Know About the CHIPS Act?
IBM’s Poughkeepsie, N.Y. site was the backdrop a few weeks ago for one of President Biden’s speeches promoting the passage of the $52 billion CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, a rare piece of legislation for which the president won bipartisan support. During the president’s visit to the facility on October 6th, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna promised to invest $20 billion from the CHIPS Act in tech and job creation in New York State to “ensure a reliable and secure supply of next-generation chips for today’s computers and artificial intelligence platforms,” according to a company blog post.
