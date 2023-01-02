On Tuesday, Dec. 27, an adult male, Marvin Lenoir, age 57 from Walterboro died from injuries received after a mini excavator he was operating overturned. The man was thrown from the device and the machine rolled over on him trapping him under the machinery. At approximately 5:20 p.m., the man’s wife found him and called 9-1-1. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived minutes later to the property located at the end of Firebird Lane, but the man had no signs of life. It is not known how long he was under the excavator. Crews used a jack and cribbing to lift the excavator off the man. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The family advised the man was an experienced operator.

WALTERBORO, SC