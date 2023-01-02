Read full article on original website
Welcome 2023, You’re Looking Good for Pets!
Happy New Year everyone in the Goodnewsforpets.com community! It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be a good year to celebrate our beloved pets and the people who love them. Goodnewsforpets will start the year off right by attending the VMX veterinary conference January 14-18. We are especially excited to attend NAVC’s “Day of Service” at VMX educating diverse youth all about becoming veterinarians.
AKC Meet the Breeds Returns to NYC January 28-29
America’s largest dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 28th and 29th, 2023. This family-friendly, educational canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership.
