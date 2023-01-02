Happy New Year everyone in the Goodnewsforpets.com community! It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be a good year to celebrate our beloved pets and the people who love them. Goodnewsforpets will start the year off right by attending the VMX veterinary conference January 14-18. We are especially excited to attend NAVC’s “Day of Service” at VMX educating diverse youth all about becoming veterinarians.

