College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 13 Maryland to Host Michigan State Saturday

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) B1G+ | Live Stats | Game Notes | Michigan State Game Notes. COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 13th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (12-3, 3-1 B1G) will host Michigan State (10-5, 2-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. For tickets, click here. Parking will...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

After an 8-0 start to the season, Maryland men’s basketball’s status as a contender in the conference is dwindling. The Terps have lost four straight against Power Five opponents. Maryland’s most recent defeat came in the form of a 35-point beatdown by Michigan on Sunday, the Terps’ largest loss since they joined the Big Ten.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Receive More Pre-Season Recognition

College Park, MD -- Jason Savacool, Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger were each named 2023 Division I Pre-Season All-Americans, Perfect Game Baseball announced Thursday. Savacool receives first-team honors while Shaw and Shliger earn second-team selection.The Terps were also selected as the No. 22 ranked team in the nation by Perfect Game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of six transfers to the Terrapin program on Tuesday. Locksley welcomes Donnell Brown (Saint Francis), Tyrese Chambers (FIU), Marcus Dumervil (LSU), Jordan Phillips (Tennessee), Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati) and Avantae Williams (Miami) for the 2023 season. "I'm...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Shore Sports Network

Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10

1 - SJV (1) 7-0 SJV keeps on rolling in New Jersey. They defeated New Providence, who is ranked top 10 in the state, and Westfield who won a state title last year. They finished the holiday break by beating University on New Year's Day. This week they play Freehold Boro and Life Center on Friday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Which boys basketball teams have chance to be perfect? Best starts of 2022-23 season

There have been big games and key performances in the first few weeks of the season. Teams around the state have put their best foot forward to start the 2022-23 season and for some of the top teams around the state, the dream of a perfect year is still alive. NJ Advance Media breaks down all the teams across New Jersey and highlights what makes those squads unbeatable right now.
94.5 PST

These NJ golf courses were named the best for 2022-2023

It’s might be January but the first few days of the year felt like a fall (or early spring) day. I live down the street from a big golf course and seeing the parking lot as packed as it was around the New Year was like seeing it in prime golf time.
94.5 PST

NJ pizzeria ranked among top 50 in the world

It’s no secret that New Jersey has some of the best pizza spots in the country. Better than New York, better than Detroit, better than Chicago. If you ask any New Jerseyan, we’ll gladly say that we have the best pizza in the world and you don’t have to doubt that statement because it’s actually true.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NJ Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 prize, as jackpot grows

MARLTON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed again in Tuesday’s drawing, pushing it close to the $1 billion mark, but one lucky ticket sold in New Jersey won the $10,000 third-tier prize. The ticket, purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart on West Route 70 in Marlton, matched four of the five white […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ Mega Millions rolls to nearly $1 billion

Another drawing has passed without a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions lottery. The last time the biggest prize was awarded was Oct. 14, and there have been 23 drawings since without a grand prize winner. Someone in New Jersey matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball, which is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

MBA, Industry Mourn 'Trailblazing Leader' Regina Lowrie

Dytrix CEO with 40 years in the mortgage industry was first woman to chair MBA board. Regina M. Lowrie, the first woman to chair the Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors, died suddenly over the weekend. In a letter sent Monday to its members, the Mortgage Bankers Association of New...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS New York

Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

