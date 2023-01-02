Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Offensive Line Commitment
The Sooners need help on the offensive line, and brought in one of the best from Miami-Ohio in Caleb Shaffer.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Ranked No. 4 in ITA Preseason Poll
NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis enters the 2023 season at No. 4 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, the association announced Wednesday. After coming off the program's most historic season in 2022, the Sooners will hit the court with their highest ITA preseason ranking. The 2023 team features six returners...
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
WATCH: Texas safety signee Derek Williams picks off future Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold in UA All-American Game
Earlier this season, Texas fans experienced one of the best results against Oklahoma in recent history during the 2022 Red River Shootout when the Longhorns put together a 49-o thumping against the rival Sooners. The Longhorn faithful earned another set of bragging rights this week thanks to Texas safety signee...
GALLERY: Oklahoma Players in the Under Armour All-America Game
View the AllSooners photo gallery of OU signees P.J. Adebawore, Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson and Jaquaize Pettaway in the Under Armour All-America Game.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Edmond North basketball player Laci Steele is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold Laci Steele will definitely remember what a year 2022 was for herself. In March, the Edmond North senior basketball standout helped the Huskies win the first state championship in program history with their dramatic overtime win against Bixby for the Class 6A ...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O'Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than...
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
Study: Oklahoma City ranked as one of the most stable housing markets in US
It seems that Oklahoma City homeowners have something to cheer about, according to a new study.
Census Bureau Report Shows Oklahoma A Popular Moving Destination
Oklahoma keeps on growing as the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the Sooner State is a top ten state people are moving to. That data is statewide, but Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt highlights the importance of building a city people want to live in. "[It's] all about keeping up...
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
