ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Ranked No. 4 in ITA Preseason Poll

NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis enters the 2023 season at No. 4 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, the association announced Wednesday. After coming off the program's most historic season in 2022, the Sooners will hit the court with their highest ITA preseason ranking. The 2023 team features six returners...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O'Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy