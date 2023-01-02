ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1/2/23 LSU, Devin Mockobee tackle

By Sara White
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNWIR_0k1PCTiX00
Redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee drags an LSU defender for extra yards. Mockobee ran for 48 yards on 13 attempts against the Tigers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

