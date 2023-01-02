1/2/23 LSU, Devin Mockobee tackle

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com
Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado
LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race
Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
Brian Kelly Broke His Silence On The LSU Football Rumors
Rumors about LSU football players and staff have swirled over the past few days — and head coach Brian Kelly finally broke his silence about these rumors after his team's Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue. Kelly said these rumors have no merit, but they gained so much traction that...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
Cajun Field Overhaul Project Gets Anticipated Start Window and Project Timeline
Louisiana Athletics have released an exciting update about the future and timeline of the Cajun Field renovation project announced in 2021.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
wbrz.com
'Walk-On's' founder steps down as CEO, will focus on Chairman role
BATON ROUGE - The co-founder of Baton Rouge-born "Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux" will relinquish his CEO position and transition to Chairman of the Board, the company announced on Wednesday. Brandon Landry has designated Scott Taylor as his CEO successor. Taylor has held the post of president and chief operating officer for...
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
West Side Journal
Brusly grad fighting for his life in the hospital after crash that killed sister, friend
The third passenger in the crash that killed two Brusly High students and rocked the West Baton Rouge Parish community was Brusly High graduate and former Brusly baseball player Liam Dunn. Dunn was in the back seat when Addis Police David Cauthron crashed into the car Liam was riding in...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish 2022 Year in Review
A look back at the top news stories on 2022 in Iberville Parish. Friends and colleagues gathered Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse to unveil a bronze statue of Catherine “Kitty” Kimball, the retired Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The statue...
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
