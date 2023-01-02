Read full article on original website
Victoria O’Neill receives All-State Cheer honors
Warren High School Cheerleader Victoria O’Neill was recently named the the All-State Cheer team by the Arkansas Activities Association Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Congratulations to Victoria on this terrific accomplishment. Leave her a congratulatory comment below:
Thank you to my father Gregg Reep
Nearly 13 years ago when I founded Saline River Chronicle, I honestly had no idea where the road would lead. Things took off quickly, the page views increased, and it suddenly became my real job. Over a decade later I look back at what’s made the site such a success....
Portion of Bradley 53 in southern Bradley County closed
Bradley County has announced the temporary closure of Bradley 53 Road in the southern portion of Bradley County from Bradley 160 at Eagle Lake Church to Bradley 25-A. Saline River Chronicle spoke with Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney’s office at noon today. They told SRC that Bradley 53 Road, the Eagle Lake road, has been closed due to the road being cut in two where the culverts are. Repairs are needed, but with flooding in the area already and the water continuing to rise from recent rainfall, it’s currently not feasible to get crews in to fix the roadway.
South Arkansas Arts Center hosting lecture on the work of American artist Winslow Homer January 19
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will host a lecture January 19, 2023 from artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer on famed American artist Winslow Homer. “The evening of January 19 will be a special night at SAAC with the focus of Gay Bechtelheimer’s art talk on the American artist Winslow Homer,” says as SAAC press release. Homer’s work stands as an important marker in the development of a uniquely American “artistic sensibility” that influenced so many artists in the years beyond Homer.
Warren High School cafeteria opens again following repairs after 2022 fire
Warren High School students were able to return to the High School cafeteria Wednesday, January 4, 280 days after a major fire that engulfed a large portion of the north end of the School. According to a social media post made by the official High School account, both breakfast and lunch service is restored in the cafeteria.
Hikers take part in first day hikes at Moro Bay State Park to celebrate new year, plus a special visitor stops by
As part of a statewide Arkansas State Park’s cooperative event, visitors gathered Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Bradley County’s Moro Bay State Park to participate in the annual first day hikes program. In a post on social media, Paul Butler, the head ranger at Moro Bay State Park,...
Rosaleigh Marie McClellan first baby born at the BCMC in 2023
The first baby of 2023 born at Bradley County Medical Center is Rosaleigh Marie McClellan. The baby girl was born on Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:33 a.m. to parents Allie McGraw and Jason McClellan. She had a weight of 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Pictured are...
Road loss for Lady Jacks to begin 8-4A Conference play
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks opened 8-4A Conference play Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 with a loss to the Monticello Lady Billies by the final of 50-13 at Monticello. Both teams struggled in the early minutes to find a bucket. Monticello jumped out to an early 14-2...
Fast start not enough as Jacks drop close Conference opener on the road at Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ark. – Facing a difficult road game to launch 8-4A Conference play, the Warren Lumberjacks fell in a close back-and-forth battle to the Monticello Billies Tuesday night, January 3, 2023 by the final of 48-44. Coming off the back of a huge win over the Ouachita High Warriors in the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic at Drew Central, Warren once again hit the road to Monticello.
Section of Hwy 63 south of Hermitage floods
Recent rainfall is not only affecting rural County roads. Highway 63 south of Hermitage was also experiencing extreme flood conditions Wednesday morning. As seen in this photo taken by Raymond Quimby, the southbound side of the road for several hundred yards overflowed from L’Aigle Creek. County Judge Klay McKinney’s office told Saline River Chronicle earlier Wednesday that they expect more County road closures in the near future due to rising flood waters near the southern end of Bradley County as both the Saline and Ouachita Rivers rise.
